DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

You’re Not Alone

After Economics class it was time for fourth period, Ethics and Public Speaking with Mrs. Phoebe, but everyone knew her as “Mrs. Phobia.” She had thick spectacles on her face and a band was attached to the ends. It looped around her neck like a noose. Mrs. Phoebe was sixty-eight years old and couldn’t see without her glasses.

She was nearly blind in her left eye. Why the school allowed her to keep on teaching, I would never know. Mrs. Phoebe wasn’t a good teacher nor was she a good person. Often she wouldn’t even comb her short, peanut buttered colored hair. She had rosy cheeks, yet her face had way too much make-up. She put so much powder on her wrinkling old skin that it looked as if she was wearing a Halloween mask.

“We’re going to discuss more about public speaking.” Mrs. Phoebe wrote on the chalkboard.

Her feeble hands and fingers trembled as she scribbled stuff on the board. Mrs. Phoebe was mixed, maybe she was Latino, but I couldn’t tell exactly whether she was Mexican or Portuguese. She knew several languages due to her husband’s background. He was a fluent speaker of Japanese, Chinese, Taiwan, and French. If her husband hadn’t died maybe Mrs. Phoebe wouldn’t be so bitter and lonely, cooped up in her own bubble world.

Mrs. Phoebe did seem nice at times, yet if you ever got on her nerves, she’d hold a grudge on you forever. You had to be on your best behavior or else.

“Now, what are the four ethics of public speaking?” Mrs. Phoebe asked.

I raised my hand high in the air.

Mrs. Phoebe turned around and pointed at me. “Yes…Zander.”

I lowered my hand. “Ethos, Pathos, Logos, and Mores.”

Mrs. Phoebe went back to writing on the board. “The study of public speaking ethics will help you develop internal guidelines. Doing so will help you to gain speech mastery. How can we know what is ethical and what is not?”

She didn’t even tell me if I was right or wrong. What the fuck? I thought.

A light skinned girl with brownish hair and green eyes raised her hand. “The NSA code of Ethics,” she answered.

I noticed the girl wore a colorful tie-dyed T-shirt and yellow sporty pants with white stripes at the edges.

“Very good Laura,” Mrs. Phoebe said. “The National Speakers Association Code of Professional Ethics.”

Laura smiled.

“Excellent!”

I could only roll my eyes. Everyone knows that! You’d have to be an idiot to not know that.

I never talked to Laura throughout the entire school year, but she already got on my nerves. Laura, the Smarty Pants. I wasn’t surprised that Mrs. Phoebe praised her and not me. I found it quite rude she had been ignoring me lately these past few days, even though I was trying hard not to fail her class.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

Don’t forget to buy my books on Amazon .

Leave a comment

Copyrighted © 2012-2024

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and sign up for a Free Subscription at Don’t Sleep Journal.

Visit Don’t Sleep Journal