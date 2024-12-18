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NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Companion

One morning, I skipped school and hung out with the black man, hidden beneath Old Bridget bridge. All I heard was his steady breathing. I’d open my eyes now and then, but I never drifted off as deep as he did. So, I poked his arm with my finger. It didn’t awaken him.

The old man would snore so loud that I had to cover my ears sometimes. It really didn’t bother me, which was surprisingly strange. If Isa did anything to tick me off, since she was a rebel in many ways, I’d lose my temper. This man had a unique personality, so I felt no anger toward him.

Mom would do and say things that made me get on the defensive; however, everything this man did had a positive effect on me. I always wanted to be around him. He always made me laugh and smile, not to mention, he looked adorable whenever he snored.

“Hey…” I nudged his left arm.

“Huh? What? What’s wrong, boy?” He snorted and then opened one eye.

“Are you all right?” I asked.

“Yea…”

“I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t making you uncomfortable. I’m not sitting too close to you, right?” I was making no sense whatsoever, but I had to say something.

“Oh, I’m fine…mighty nice of you for askin’. Just restin’, that be all. There be a problem?” he asked. “Everythin’ alright with you?”

“Yes, I’m okay now. Sorry about what happened last week when we first met. Didn’t mean to get so angry before. Never thought anyone would actually be here, and I was just caught by surprise.”

The old man blinked. “Do you mind?” He gawked down at my hand.

I suddenly released his arm, not realizing I was touching it.

“Sorry about that,” I blurted. “It was an accident.”

“No worries, kiddo,” he said, yawning loudly. “It be a good day for fishin’.”

“Really? Can I fish with you?”

“Well, I dunno…do you know anythin’ ‘bout fishin’?”

“No. Is it complicated?”

“It be easy. I will teach you. I got the gear.” The old man rose to his feet and stretched his hands to the sky. “Are you sure you want to come with me? It be mighty dull and you’ll need to have a whole lot of patience.”

“I wanna see how it’s done. Will you show me?” I leaned against the side of the wall and elevated myself.

I stood on two wobbling feet brushing the dirt off my knees.

“Boy, I’ll show you how to hunt down a catfish. You be lookin’ at the best catfish holder in the world. My Grandpapa taught it to my Papa and my Papa taught it to me and now, I will pass it over to you.”

“Yeah? You didn’t tell me you had a record for catching catfish.” My eyes lit up as if this was the best field trip of my entire life.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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