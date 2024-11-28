DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

Vacancy

August 1, 1997

Dear Journal,

It’s close to four weeks since we last arrived here. Grandma told me that we could stay for as long as we need to, until Mom can get back on her feet. Mom needs to find something and quick, before school starts. She’s trying to look for work searching the classifieds in the newspapers and online job listing sites. Grandpa has no problems with Isa and me staying over, but Mom isn’t having any of it.

As the days drag on, Mom’s patience seems to be wearing thin. She sends out a hundred resumes and only one person calls her back for a decent job interview. She needs a real job though, not some fast food restaurant that pays six dollars an hour. It seems Mom doesn’t have much of a choice. If the economy continues to slide downhill in to what the experts call a Recession we’ll be out on the streets by the end of the year.

Mom gets so frustrated and tired of searching classifieds. One day she left us out of the blue, without even telling us. She’s looking for anything now, driving around town. She’s somewhere in the city peeking into store windows with posted hiring signs. Mom will usually go inside and talk to a manager. She’s desperate right now – no telling what she’ll do.

She’ll drive around for hours at night putting her neck on the line and totally disregarding her safety, just for us. I know Mom will come home at midnight dragging her feet behind her. Sometimes I’ll lie awake in bed for hours, in the middle of the night, wondering if she’ll ever come home.

******

Mrs. Beyer carried a small silver tray with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and a mug of warm chocolate milk, upstairs. There was a light knock at Caroline’s bedroom door.

“Hey…” Caroline peeked outside to see her mother standing by the entrance. “I’m really not that hungry at the moment. Can you come back later?”

“Let me in. I want to talk to you.” Mrs. Beyer stood in the hallway still holding the tray in her hands. “I’m not going to leave until we discuss a few issues.”

Caroline widened the door. “What is it?”

“Can I at least come in and sit down?”

“All right…” Caroline allowed her mother inside. “What do you want to talk about at this time of night?”

“How are you doing?” Mrs. Beyer asked.

“I’m fine.”

“How’s Zander?”

“Not so good. I can hardly take care of myself—how can I raise two children, especially with Zander’s condition.”

“Nonsense. You’re doing the best you can.”

“Am I, Mother?”

Caroline snatched one of the sandwiches and stuffed it into her mouth; she grabbed the mug of milk and drank it down with such speed. After she was done eating, Caroline wiped her hands and mouth on her sleeve. Mrs. Beyer noticed how her daughter acted much like her husband, Mr. Beyer. Caroline may have looked like a lady, yet she didn’t behave like one.

“How can I support two children, without their fathers?” Caroline sighed. “God, they were both such fucking jerks. Leaving me the way they did.”

“You’ll manage without them. Your father and I can help you out. Zander and Isadora can stay with us while you figure things out on your own.” Mrs. Beyer sat beside her daughter and stroked her hair.

“What are you saying?” Caroline rose out of bed.

“If you need some space…find a place of your own and we’ll take care of everything.”

“Are you serious? You can’t be saying this, right?”

“Your children depend on you for a stable environment. You can’t do that right now. So, take some time off and don’t worry about Isadora and Zander.”

“No, Mother. I can’t let you do that.” Caroline refused. “I just can’t leave them.”

Mrs. Beyer stood upright, and held Caroline’s hand. “You won’t be leaving them. You can always come back, dear. Visit them as many times as you want.”

“No. If I leave they come with me. I’m not leaving them behind.”

“You might not have much of a choice…I feel it’s the best decision.”

“This is my life. They will stay with me.” Caroline burst into tears.

“Listen honey–”

“No! Listen to me! Mom, they aren’t your children. They are my responsibility and I have a right in this matter to say I’m not leaving them with you.”

“I hope you know what you’re doing, Caroline. If Zander doesn’t find a treatment center soon, he’ll suffer because of your mistakes.”

Mrs. Beyer picked up the tray and the empty glass. She sighed with frustration.

“I don’t want my son to rot in some medical clinic for the rest of his life. I want him to be treated like a human being and live a normal life like everyone else. Don’t you dare tell me how to raise my own Goddamn kids!”

“I will pray to God that you will find your way.” Mrs. Beyer walked away and then turned around briefly. “I cannot talk to you when you’re angry. If you won’t hear me out, then I have nothing more to say to you.”

“Don’t you bring up God in this conversation. God made him too. Zander was born that way. It’s not his fault if people can’t understand. And don’t you blame my past for his condition either. I’m sick of it.”

“If only you had faith and went to church every week, Zander wouldn’t be acting like this. I fear for that boy’s life. He’s possessed by some demon.”

“I’m sorry, Mother. Zander’s not some possessed child that you see in the Exorcist. He’s got a mental illness, that’s all!”

Caroline stopped shouting and tried to calm down. “I will take him to see a doctor. Just listen to me for once and trust me, okay?” She wiped the tears from her face; she needed to be strong.

“I trust in God,” Mrs. Beyer said, facing her daughter.

Caroline held the door open. “Trust me, Mom. Everything will be fine. I will find a job and pay you back as soon as I start working. But when I do, Zander and Isadora are coming with me, no matter what you say. Is that understood? You’re not their Mother!”

Mrs. Beyer didn’t agree with her daughter’s position; she strolled out, carrying the tray downstairs into the kitchen.

Caroline drove up to the crowded parking lot of Motor Company Corporation. She saw the brand new vehicles parked out on the front lawn: crimson Mustangs, cerulean Corollas, and one silver Lexus with large FOR SALE signs posted on their windshields. Red, white, and blue ribbons decorated the poles as if it was a festival parade. An American flag hung from one of the flagpoles. Intercom speakers had voices of men singing the national anthem, The Star Spangled Banner.

Caroline saw salesmen with customers talking about their next biggest deals, along with free test-drives. Even the office building with its reflective, aqua glass windows had billboards hanging from the walls. Supposedly, her interview would take place in one of those office rooms.

Oh God, please let me get this job, Caroline thought to herself as she slammed the Camry door. Please God, I could use a little help here. Don’t mess up, Caroline.

She wore her formal black dress and black flat shoes. Caroline checked herself in the side rear-view mirror to make sure her hair wasn’t too frizzy and that her make-up wasn’t sloppy. She did minor adjustments on her dress to give the impression it was neatly pressed and not so wrinkled. Caroline looked at her wristwatch. The clock’s arms were at 12 P.M.

This would be her biggest challenge ever. She decided now would be the best time to stroll toward the large circular building shaped as a mini-dome. Caroline held a burgundy folder in her hands with her resume, work papers, employee awards, and letters of recommendation. The portfolio would make her an amazing candidate for the position and give Mr. Jefferson a lasting impression.

Five days ago, Mr. Jefferson called Caroline at her parents’ house. He had a deep accented voice. On the phone, he claimed to be in charge of Motor Company Corporation; Mr. Jefferson was actually the head supervisor/manager. Caroline expected to be his interviewee this afternoon, and was so thrilled, that she came an hour early. Her appointment wouldn’t start until 1:15 P.M. on the dot.

Having spoken to him over the phone, Mr. Jefferson seemed as if he was interested in her qualifications after Caroline had sent him her resume via e-mail. She remembered finding the ad listing for a new position opening in a newspaper article: it stated, ASSISTANT MANAGER WANTED. She circled it in red ink, since it had piqued her interest, and then she applied online through the company’s website. Caroline took one step inside the air conditioned building and glanced around at her surroundings.

Fake palm trees gave the lobby a tropical island appeal; there was a small sculpture volcano and a flowing waterfall in the center of the room. Caroline was impressed by the details and had to admit the place was well kept. It had a relaxing atmosphere. She heard the pitter-pattering of shoes on marble, glossed tiled floors. There were two glass elevators and an escalator, which led to a second level.

Newly car models were held on display to the viewing public. Caroline ambled to the front desk; she put her portfolio down to her side. Her hands trembled, and she became increasingly anxious. Caroline saw a desk clerk talking on the phone, beside one of those directional maps on the wall. At first, the secretary ignored Caroline.

The woman didn’t even raise her head, for she was too busy making remarks about the status of available positions left. The desk clerk had tanned skin as if she’d recently been on vacation, probably some Caribbean island; she was a Caucasian woman with triple D breasts, emerald eyes, short blondish hair, and thin golden spectacles over her face. The woman was dressed in a dark blue skirt and had a rather low cut, see-through white blouse that revealed her breasts and bra.

Caroline tapped her fingers on the counter waiting patiently. After ten minutes, the desk clerk, name tag showed Lisa, managed to end the phone conversation with some persuasion.

“Good afternoon, I’m here for an appointment with Mr. Jefferson.” Caroline greeted the clerk kindly.

“And what is your name?” Lisa didn’t look directly at Caroline’s beaming face while she typed on a keyboard of a computer registry system.

“It’s Caroline. I have an interview today at 1:15.”

“Sure you do…”

Lisa nodded with some skepticism and picked up the phone. Caroline turned away from Lisa; she heard the dialing of numbers as the clerk paged Mr. Jefferson.

“Please have a seat. It’s going to be a moment.” Lisa waved Caroline away from the front desk.

Caroline rolled her eyes, and in a calm manner walked to a comfy scarlet sofa with leather seats. She sat down and placed her portfolio on her lap. A salesman in a brown suit and olive tie talked to an elderly man and woman, assumedly a married couple; he was describing the type of deal they were getting for a brand new minivan.

“No monthly interest for a year. We’ll give you $1,000 cash back. If it sounds too good to be true, try testing it out first,” quoted the salesman. “It’s a limited time offer.”

Caroline took a deep breath. All this waiting was keeping her on the edge of her seat; her feet shook as she tried to think of what to say. Mr. Jefferson would surely ask difficult questions about her previous job qualifications.

I have seven years of experience. I’m a team leader and I’m supportive. I encourage those around me to get the work done right and on time, Caroline thought, testing herself for the interview.

Meanwhile, in another room, a finger pressed down on a speakerphone button.

“Mr. Jefferson, your appointment is here. A Miss Caroline. Do you need to see her now?” Lisa twirled the pen in her fingers as she waited for an answer on the other line.

Mr. Jefferson’s mustache began to twitch as he leaned closer to the phone. He folded his hands on his desk and stared at the Asian man in his office, another interviewee, dressed in a black suit and black tie. Mr. Jefferson was nearly five eleven with frizzy, trimmed gray hair. He wore a striped green and blue sweater with a white shirt underneath and an indigo tie. His glasses were oval shaped lenses.

Mr. Jefferson looked to be a man in his late forties; he had a lean body, except his stomach did bulge slightly outward. He had a short fuse and was tight-lipped, twitching his mustache as he scratched under his nose with his index finger.

“Tell her to come right in,” Mr. Jefferson replied.

He turned off the speaker and hung up the phone. Mr. Jefferson stood upright out of his chair.

“Thank you for coming in. I look forward to working with you.” He shook the man’s hand.

“So, does this mean I have the job?” asked the man with a smug look on his face.

“Yes.”

Later, Lisa hung up the phone and called out to Caroline. “He’s ready to see you now, Miss Caroline.”

Lisa glanced upward at Caroline and waved her over toward the front desk. “Don’t be late now.”

“Thank you,” Caroline said. “Where’s his office by the way?”

“Head upstairs. Second floor. To the Studio Office on the left, through that hallway past the Break Room. Last door. Mr. Jefferson’s Main Office.”

Without further adieu, Caroline hurried to the glass elevator. It took her about two minutes to wait for the blasted contraption to reach the first floor. It was even slower traveling upwards. Caroline hit the LEVEL 2 button four times before the doors fully closed. By the time she reached the second floor, people were cramming into the elevator trying to go down.

Caroline pushed and squeezed her way through. She’d never seen so many people here at a car show before. Usually, she was accustomed to quiet lots with one salesman trying to get a customer to buy now. She reached the hallway and saw the Break Room. It wasn’t much. Just a vending machine, a dented refrigerator, and an old coffee maker.

At the end of the hall, a door was wide open. An African American man was shaking someone’s hand as if he had bought a great deal. However, Caroline figured it must’ve been another interviewee trying to compete for the same position she wanted.

“Are you Mr. Jefferson?” Caroline asked.

“Good afternoon. I see you’re early,” Mr. Jefferson said.

Caroline walked past the younger gentlemen, who quietly left the office.

“You must be Miss Caroline. Nice to meet you.” Mr. Jefferson beckoned her to come into his office. “You came in just in time. I’ve finished talking to a friend of mine.”

“Mr. Jefferson, it’s a pleasure to meet you, sir. I’m here for the Assistant Manager position. I’ve got my resume and papers of past experience that I think you’ll find intriguing.” Caroline shook Mr. Jefferson’s hand with vigor and smiled.

Mr. Jefferson chuckled to himself. “Yes, I know. Please, let’s sit down inside my office, Miss Caroline. So, we may talk in private.”

He shut the door behind them. “I was just about to get to that. You see it’s been one hectic day after the July sales a month ago. Our company has tripled its manpower and I’m going to have to leave someone here to take over once I’m gone.”

Caroline sat down in a chair at the front of Mr. Jefferson’s desk and placed her hands on her lap. She remained posed and stiff as she tried not to twiddle her fingers.

“I’m glad to see you, Miss Caroline. First impressions are always important,” Mr. Jefferson carried on, “However, about that manager position, I have to say that it’s a dirty job. It won’t be easy. I need someone who has guts and isn’t afraid to meet my expectations.”

“I have all the qualifications, right here, sir.” Caroline immediately took out papers from her portfolio. “I have at least seven years of experience and I’ve been around cars my entire life. You see, my father was a salesperson, and every so often he’d do commercials for his business. Everyday when I was five, my mother and I, we would help him around the office.

As I grew older, he’d show me more of what he did for a living and eventually I helped him, taking over the company until his retirement. I’m a people person. I’m always helping the customers in everything, whatever they needed I provided. I know how management’s done ever since my father retired from the business. I’ve always wanted to sell cars, work my way up, and follow in his footsteps.”

Mr. Jefferson sighed to himself. “That’s a touching story, Miss Caroline––”

“Please, call me Caroline,” she corrected.

“The only position I have available now is secretary, Caroline. Maybe in time, after a few years, you can work your way up the ladder. It’s just…that I’m not ready to hand over so much responsibility to a woman. ”

“I’m sorry. Excuse me? What do you mean by that?”

“Listen, I know you and your father were close, but I can’t hire you for this position. I’ve read your resume and it’s good. You can take the secretary job or you can get out of my office. It’s really your only decision. I’ve already made up my mind.”

“I don’t understand…you haven’t given me any hard questions. I’m capable of handling any management position I’m given. Please, just give me a chance. I really need this job for my family.”

“I’m sorry, I can’t help you. Just take the secretary job. You’ll learn to love it. It’s not as much pay, but it’s better than nothing. Times are hard nowadays. I can’t afford it. If I see that you are capable of doing other responsibilities, I’ll give you the manager position in due process.”

Caroline was speechless and didn’t know what else to say. Mr. Jefferson leaned back in his chair, and then placed his hands on the desk, waiting for a reply.

Caroline nodded her head, even though she was hesitant at first. “I–I can do it, sir. I won’t let you down. I’ll take the secretary position.”

“Then, you’re hired. I’ll see you tomorrow morning at eight. And Lisa can show you the ropes and how we get things done here at Motor Company Corporation.” Mr. Jefferson smiled at her. He leaned forward and shook her hand.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

Don’t forget to buy my books on Amazon .

Leave a comment

Copyrighted © 2012-2024

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and sign up for a Free Subscription to read the rest on Don’t Sleep Journal.

Visit Don’t Sleep Journal