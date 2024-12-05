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NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

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Hostile

Gotta eat. Gotta hurry, I thought. I hate Mondays.

I checked my pockets to see if I had enough cash for lunch. Dashing and weaving in the school hallways got tiresome. Probably the only reason I remained thin all these years, since I had enough exercise to last me a lifetime. Running around in school was all I did; I had only thirty minutes to get lunch and that was it. I didn’t have much time on my hands and I had to act quick.

My muscles ached with soreness. Coach Todd made me run eight laps; I was so exhausted, yet I kept checking my wristwatch every five seconds.

“Only twenty-five left.” I counted down the minutes.

I ran out of the locker room like my ass was on fire. About a hundred students were in the cafeteria on the West campus. The loud noise and constant chattering made me wonder why I came here in the first place. Long lines of kids led up to every food court, from sandwiches to vending machines, to school-made lunches with old ladies wearing hair nets. Not many food options available if you count sodas, chips, and candy bars.

Healthy food cost too much anyway. One sandwich was like four dollars, I’d only have one dollar to buy a soda and not any left over for a snack or two. Of course, cookies and chips wasn’t the best choice in the world either, according to the experts. I always went for it, and besides, I needed the sugar. Sugar was cheap, even though it was bad for me.

The more sweet stuff I got, the better I felt. Kids who couldn’t afford healthy meals, usually got the homemade lunches from the school cafeteria. That didn’t appeal to me. Sometimes, they had turkey dinners, mashed potatoes, milk, and green beans. I never really knew what was in them. It all looked fake and artificially made from a machine.

Once when I tried eating the school-made lunches, the mashed potatoes tasted funky as spoiled milk and the green beans looked like pig slop. Being the meticulous eater that I was, there was no way I was going to eat what the cafeteria ladies gave me. Even still, I couldn’t imagine that obesity was such a problem. Sure, we had some chubby kids around, but the food served in the cafeteria wasn’t something to dine for either.

Mom still considered me a short and scrawny boy, so I never really had to watch my weight. Whatever I ate didn’t affect me, since I was constantly active, if you call running to six classes a daily activity. My metabolism was weird; I had maintained a weight of one hundred and thirty pounds for nearly four years of my life. Despite my old baby photos, I had been a fat baby. However, once I grew up and developed more, I thinned out as my mother called it.

I waited in line at one of the snack/vending machines. The cafeteria wasn’t as cozy as the administrators made it out to be. It was a doggy dog world. The white pastel paint on the walls made it all so menacing, and tiled floors were the norm around here; simple white and blue lines were always the pattern. Blue tables were spread out with four to five blue chairs around them.

Everything in the cafeteria was white and blue. No additional splashes of colorful hues. It was as dull as any old place on campus. I tapped my left foot on the ground impatiently, hoping that there was still enough time to go outside on the patio. To me, it was quieter outside rather than inside this jungle gym.

When it was finally my turn, I unfolded my dollar bill and stuck it into the machine. It took my money, but then spat it out. I grated my teeth in frustration and shoved the dollar back in. The machine took the bill. I pressed B7. A blue bag labeled ranch toritos slid into the slot for pickup; I reached down pushing my hand through.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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