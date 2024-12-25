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NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Faithful

“Pardon me. Excuse me,” I shouted to a group of people who were all standing in front of me.

I panted loudly. My footsteps echoed on the concrete sidewalk leading to my classroom in one of the portables. How I dreaded going from one campus to another; everything was a maze, and I felt like a mouse looking for a way out. Economics was third period. Mrs. Cameron started her lecture before I walked in the door, but I was still on time.

My breathing was heavy as I sat in the back row, between two people who I feared the most, Billy Slate and Ronin Wolf. It was the only seat left available and God knew I would’ve sat on the floor, if I had to. I hoped that I could make it through the day. Billy was sitting right behind me while Ronin was to my left. Ronin I could handle, and besides he hardly spoke a word in class, which was fine by me.

However, Billy was difficult to get along with. It was the worst nightmare in reality that I could think of. Billy was my dreaded enemy. He was a homophobe, who’d always picked on me and questioned my sexuality. I’d offer to complete Billy’s homework assignments, just so he could leave me alone. Billy hated homos, but he was weird sometimes.

His sweaty hands had a tendency to touch me in private places; I usually ignored it, and other times I called him a queer. He always denied it though, whenever I brought it up. Billy looked like an average kid; he was a little on the chubby side. He had freckles on his face and short blond hair. He didn’t have much acne on his face, besides a few birthmarks, but he was also rather muscular.

Billy used to be the captain of the football team; his main goal was to get back at Jay Connell, one of the populars on campus. However, Billy’s attitude was so vile he got into trouble with Coach Todd many times. He could never be team captain, besides he’d be a drop-out soon anyway. Billy used to get scholarships from other universities, but he failed to keep his grades up…or so they say.

Mrs. Cameron often talked about supply and demand, including microeconomics and macroeconomics.

“They say that money is the root of all evil, but without money our economy would crash. Money is what makes the world go round.” Mrs. Cameron took out a dollar bill and showed it to the class as if nobody saw a dollar bill before.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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