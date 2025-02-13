Author’s Note: This is the last and final chapter. Hope you guys enjoyed it. Please support this work by buying both the books and writing a thoughtful review. This helps me out a lot, knowing that people are interested in this series. I know not everybody will like it due to the subject matter, but that’s fine by me. I appreciate those who’ve read it so far. Thank you for your time.

DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

Asylum

I was sitting inside the limousine when I felt the dirt road full of bumps and potholes. Chang told his chauffeur to go to a more secluded area. I looked outside the window and didn’t see any buildings and signs. Mud splashed onto the polished, shiny rims and the tires had difficulty maneuvering through the wetlands.

“Where the hell are we going?” I asked. “Where are you taking me? I want to go home––this isn’t even the right road.”

“Patience, my dear boy. We’re taking a shortcut.” Chang folded his hands on his upright knee as he sat beside me.

All of a sudden, the limo came to a halt and I fell to the floor.

“This is why you should always wear your seatbelt. Safety first, my boy.” Chang pulled me off the floor and told me to take a seat beside him.

He clutched the seat belt and wrapped it over me. The vehicle drove onward to some unknown destination, but I was quite surprised to see how calm Chang was. He didn’t seem bothered by any of the twists and turns. Eventually, the limo came to a much softer stop in the middle of the road.

“Well, we’re finally here.” Chang grinned at me. “Now, we can relax.”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

Chapter 25 - Shatter

Chapter 26 - Ride With The Devil

Chapter 27 - Reflections

Chapter 28 - Stripped

Chapter 29 - Contract

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