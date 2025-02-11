DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

Stripped

December 19, 2001

Dear Journal,

Darkness surrounds me as if it has a life of its own. A bright light flashes across my eyes, spinning in all directions. I can see movement, yet my sight is blurry. As my pupils slowly begin to focus, I distinguish the leaves and swaying tree branches in an array of yellow and green. I hear the rustling of the wind.

Suddenly awakened, I find myself facing an open doorway. Through that portal is an empty playground and a swing set; the swings are moving back and forth all by themselves. I realize I’m alone. What is this place? What does it mean?

As I rise out of bed, I realize how barren my room is: the white ashen walls and the oak desk are all that remain. It’s as if no one really lives here. I walk toward the gateway and try to go through it. My hands grasp at the illusion in this world of wonders; it’s a place of pure innocence and beauty. It lies beyond my reach, on the other side.

I grab the doorknob as it distorts; it trembles and begins rocking. The playground quickly vanishes, and the door slams in front of my face. Darkness returns to me. I find myself in the shadows, walking alone in the middle of a crowded park. Children are playing outside; they’re carefree on a hot, summer day.

A bunch of boys ride their skateboards down a hill and shout out in laughter. Women joggers talk amongst themselves about work and their active social lives. My head slumps down, ignoring the world around me. Everyone at the park is happy in bliss. I’m cold and distant; people cannot see through me, for I am different than the rest.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

Chapter 25 - Shatter

Chapter 26 - Ride With The Devil

Chapter 27 - Reflections

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