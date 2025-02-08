DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Shatter

I heard the most dreadful sound outside the cafeteria.

“Yowl.”

It was a whining of an injured animal. “Yowl.”

“What the fuck is that?” Ronin glanced underneath the patio tables.

“It’s a cat…I think?” I replied.

The shrieking cries were loud enough to distract a teacher. She stopped her lecture and stepped out of the classroom.

“Who is making that terrible sound?” The teacher covered her ears. “Is it one of you boys?”

The boys stood still with their mouths zipped shut. The teacher was annoyed by this response and slammed the door closed, knowing that she couldn’t put the blame on anyone. But wherever the sound was coming from it had to be close by. It could only be a cat in distress. Most cats meowed for food or attention, but this sounded nothing like that. I dropped the bag of chips in my hand and followed the sound, until it got louder.

Clyde followed me. He covered both his ears as we got closer to the shrieking. As soon as we got close enough, he backed away from me in fear thinking some vociferous animal would pounce on us at any moment.

“Yowl. Yowl.”

Is it dying? Is it in pain?

“It’s comin’ over here.” Ronin pointed left.

The awful sound was resonating from beneath one of the portables. I looked through the windows to see if anyone was inside, but the classroom was dark and empty.

“It’s under there.” I climbed over the metal railing and stepped into the bushes, pushing my way through. I knelt down.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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