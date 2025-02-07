Author’s Note: If it weren’t for the nice people on Substack, I’d probably forget to post the rest of these sample chapters. Thank you so much to the ones who actually encourage me. You know who you are and you guys are amazing! ^__^

DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

On The Threshold

In utter disbelief and grief, I hiked onward without Samuel by my side. I was truly alone.

It’s back to the way it was…like old times again.

I looked up at the DEAD END sign, and then laughed.

Way to go Zander! You lost the only friend you’ll ever have.

I wanted to be dead. Dreamed that death would take me away from it all. And here I am in Dead End Valley. How ironic.

Living in a nice neighborhood with beautiful houses and white picket fences, appeared unreal to me. Almost as if I was in a dream. None of it looked genuine. Each house had their own little garden with colorful flowers and water fountains. Everything seemed to be perfect on the surface, but on the inside, underneath that sugar coating, were troubled and distraught individuals. Every neighborhood had them—people who were rapists, criminals, child molesters, liars, hypocrites, frauds, cheaters, drug dealers, and swindlers.

I knew there was an underground world full of corrupt people, living right here. I turned left at the corner, and saw a peach colored house with large windows. Mom’s garden looked dead. The house needed a fresh coat of paint, and the garage was naturally gray. It didn’t seem to match with the rest of the house with its rusty bolts and dented metal.

I knew if I went through the garage I’d get caught by my mother, because it made so much noise anyone from reaching distance could hear it. I’d be dead meat for sure.

Whatever I tell Mom…it’s not going to be good. I took out my house keys; they rattled as I struggled to find the right one.

The front door suddenly opened.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 25 - Shatter

Chapter 26 - Ride With The Devil

Chapter 27 - Reflections

Chapter 28 - Stripped

Chapter 29 - Contract

Chapter 30 - Asylum

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