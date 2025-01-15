Author’s Note: Some people wanted to read more sample chapters, so I added in an extra one today. Two chapters in one day. Yay! ^__^

DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Prematurely

Samuel rummaged around the tool shed. He found another old blanket for himself and hurried back to where I was laying on the ground. He placed it over his shoulders. Still covered in several blankets, I rose to my feet and leaned beside a tree. Samuel dried himself off as he sat beside me.

“You’ll be fine in no time. The sun will dry you like a raisin,” he said.

“Thanks for saving my life, Samuel,” I whispered.

“So, tell me about school and your friends, Zander. Are they good people?” Samuel threw the towel over the fence.

“School’s okay, I guess…”

“You guess? You have any friends?”

“Samuel…to tell you the truth, I don’t really have any friends,” I confessed.

“Not even one? What about that one boy you told me about? What’s his name?”

“His name’s Shawn––he’s okay. But sometimes he’s annoying and desperate at times.”

“Oh? He’s one of those, eh?” Samuel was a bit hesitant at first. “Tell me what happened? How did you meet him?”

“You sure you want to hear the whole story? You may not like what you hear,”

Samuel closed his eyes and sighed deeply. “Well, you do listen to me preach ‘bout God and the Bible. You didn’t like what I had to say, now did you?”

“I’m sorry. They’re a bit confusin’ at times. But I enjoy any time we spend together, so I don’t mind when you preach to me.”

“You say you want someone to hear you out. To understand you, am I right? Or am I wrong?”

“Yeah. You’re right.”

Samuel opened his eyes and took a deep breath. “Tell me everythin’. Keep no secrets from me.”

“Yeah…that’s what I’m afraid of.”

“Go on.”

“It’s kinda weird telling you all of this…you sure you won’t be mad?”

“No, I judge no one. I won’t think or see you any differently. Be truthful and I’ll do my best to hear you out.”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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