DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

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The Watcher

A thunderous crash echoed in a room. He watched the screen in horror. A man with long hair, dressed in a black suit and black tie, threw a temper tantrum. Fine crystal Chinaware, wine glasses, marble sculptures, and painted vases flew across the room. His most prized possessions smashed against the wall.

The images made his blood boil with fury. He saw the boy and the old black man in the park just moments ago. He saw them sitting under Old Bridget talking about the Holy Bible; he knew that old man would be a nuisance. He bit down on his lip until it bled. The man with dark eyes and smooth skin never witnessed such a display of love and affection.

Disgusting! he thought.

He destroyed the dining hall in minutes: the cherry oak tables, the crystal chandeliers, the candlesticks, the paintings, and the velvet chairs were shattered to pieces. His two younger brothers watched him in silence; one was in a white suit, another wore an emerald outfit that had frills and cufflinks with the initials I.C.

The men avoided the incoming assaults, keeping their mouths shut; they watched their older brother pound his fist against the walls. Large holes decorated the crimson wallpaper. His eyes were filled with tears of blood; it trickled down his beautiful face. He leaned against the wall and ripped open his suit.

Using his nails, he pierced his own flesh, puncturing his chest and arms. Blood struck the walls. The man slumped to the floor in pure agony. His brothers kept hidden in the shadows, too afraid to approach him, for it was safer to stay out of the way.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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