DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

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Untroubled

I was behind in all my classes, for I had skipped school so many times I actually lost count. I’d be making up all my homework this weekend. When I reached Old Bridget, I saw Samuel there waiting for me as always. He wasn’t napping under the bridge this time, instead he was standing and looking right at me. I waved to him and he waved back.

As I ran to him, he smiled. I nearly knocked the old man down to his feet.

Samuel stepped backwards, but kept his balance. “You’re happy to see me. Aren’t you?”

“Sorry. I suppose I got too excited.” I blushed and looked into his eyes.

“We really…need to stop meetin’ like this.” Samuel sighed.

“Wha–what do you mean?” I asked. “Don’t you like it when I visit you?”

“I do. But your education be sufferin’…you shouldn’t meet me everyday. I feel bad enough lettin’ you come here.”

“But I want to be here.”

“I understand…but we can’t meet all the time. School’s important. You can make a better life for yourself, you hear?”

“I don’t wanna go to school. I hate it.”

“Why don’t we meet on Sunday?” Samuel asked.

I reached out for him, but he wouldn’t take my hand.

He backed away and remained at a distance. “If you do poorly in your studies, I’ll stop seein’ you.”

“Sunday? I can’t wait that long. Why can’t I come here everyday?” I kept my hands to myself.

“I don’t want you to drop out of school ‘cause of me.”

“Who cares if I drop out? It’s not worth it.”

“Listen, if you come and visit me once a week, I’ll help you with whatever you need. But if you don’t, I’ll have to leave and you won’t see me again.” Samuel folded his big arms.

“No. You can’t do that,” I shouted.

“That’s how it got to be.”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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