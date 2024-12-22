DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

A Streak Of Green

Coach Todd chewed bubblegum as if there was no tomorrow. All the students started calling him “Coach Pain,” because he loved to see kids suffer. He was always demanding and difficult to get along with. Few students were ever lucky enough to survive his class. Coach Todd forced everyone to do eight laps a day, five hundred push-ups, and a hundred squats.

He’d run you ragged until your muscles exploded with pain. Rumors on campus claimed he almost killed a black football player once, because he wouldn’t give him water. The boy passed out and nearly died of dehydration and heatstroke. But no one really knew for sure what actually happened. If you were late to his class even one time, he would give you double the laps.

I came in nearly twenty minutes late, and limped to the football stadium. I had already changed my clothes; I wore a plain white T-shirt, sneakers, and blue shorts. Coach Todd saw me hobbling from a distance.

“You. Run ten laps. Don’t let me see you laggin’,” he announced.

I knew that Coach would snap at me like a piranha, even after what I went through. But how would he know, I didn’t tell anyone what happened. I was––

“Now wimp,” Coach yelled.

I tried to run. At the corner of my eye, I saw Billy Slate. He was sitting down on the track with all his buddies; he was laughing and joking about some girl he was dating. How could he pretend that nothing happened between him and me? Everything he said was a lie. He acted cool whenever his friends were around him; he thought he was God’s greatest gift to the world.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

Don’t forget to buy my books on Amazon .

Leave a comment

Copyrighted © 2012-2024

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and sign up for a Free Subscription at Don’t Sleep Journal.

Visit Don’t Sleep Journal