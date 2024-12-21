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NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

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Lean On Me

I waited at the bus stop. It was torture. Mosquitoes were nothing but a menace and my body itched all the time. I couldn’t get the darn blood-sucking vampires to leave me alone for a minute. I slapped one on my neck and then another on my arm.

A spot of blood, from a dead mosquito, was in the middle of my hand. I frowned, feeling queasy. The buzzing bugs kept my mind occupied from other things these past few days. The images I’d seen on TV were enough to haunt me forever. Everything (sort of) went back to normal, but not really.

No one wanted to talk about what had happened. Some of the teachers at school did discuss the events before starting class and others didn’t. They went back to work and lectured like always. It was surreal, like a nightmare that many people wished they could’ve waken up from. Most kids tried to ignore the warning signs and kept living their daily routines as if nothing bad happened.

Ronin claimed he had a slight cold, but I wasn’t buying it. He stopped mentioning Billy’s Halloween party, so I figured it was cancelled for a few months anyway. Clyde never talked about the event. He even stopped asking me about what I was going to do on the weekends. It was as if they had forgotten what really did happen.

Besides, once we arrived home, we were bombarded with constant news replaying every horrible scene, probably for months and years to come. Everyone in the nation was so involved in the tragic event. On the radios, there were songs dedicated to the victims. A station aired one of Mariah Carey’s song laced over with actual voice recordings of callers, who saw people jumping out of buildings.

Upset listeners called in by the thousands saying how disrespectful it was to the dead and their grieving family members. It was later removed due to controversy. The media played the event over and over again. Like a car crash, we knew what the final outcome was going to be. The news reporters had not a single thought of how kids like me could be so desensitized.

It was simple really. The networks played it enough times, a million to be exact, and people got sick of seeing the tragedies. I stopped watching TV altogether.

“Where ya goin’?” Ronin snatched my arm roughly.

“Nowhere,” I replied. “I–I forgot my keys at home. I’ll be right back, okay.”

Ronin let go. “You still have my magazine, so don’t forget about it.”

I unzipped my bag and handed it to him. “Here, you can have it. Don’t wait up for me.”

“Y’all come back Zander, before the bus gets here… ‘cause I have to borrow some notes from you later today,” Clyde added. “Don’t we got a test in biology?”

“I guess so…here take my notes, and you can hand them to me tomorrow, kay?”

I gave Clyde my notebook and walked away.

“Gee, thanks.”

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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