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NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

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Disaster

I woke up in shock. Drenched in sweat, my face was flushed with a high fever. I rose out of bed, panting. It felt as if my heart was exploding out of my chest. I slumped to the floor; I had a nervous breakdown and cried for hours next to the burned out night-lights.

Why is this happening to me? Why me? P–please…please just leave me alone.

My shirt had been torn to shreds. I was on the carpet in a fetal position; my arms were tightly wrapped around myself. I couldn’t hide from it any more. I knew what was coming. Darkness surrounded me on all sides. My curtains shaded the moonlight from entering through the blinds.

Midnight was the hour I dreaded the most. Night came and flew away like a barn owl on the roof. Dawn was approaching, and I rose to my wobbly feet. Sat on the edge of my bed to regain some sort of balance. I stared downward at the grayish carpet in front of me and swiped my feet on it.

My whole body ached in pain, and at times, I found it hard to even stand. I limped to my door and reached for the doorknob. Last night’s experience had finally ended. Relief swept over me. I went to the bathroom and got undressed; I avoided looking at myself in the mirror.

Blood trailed down my thighs as I took a hot shower. The black bags under my eyes were a visible sign that I had not slept in weeks; for days the same nightmare came back to haunt me, but in stages it would change. The nightmares were getting worse each and every passing day. I raised my chin and kept my eyes closed. The steamy water poured down my skin, relieving the soreness in my muscles.

I turned off the pipe and grabbed the nearest towel next to me. It was hanging over the rod and sunflower drapery. As I wiped my face dry, I spotted a shadow at the corner of my eye through the shower curtain. The towel dropped to the floor. I quickly reacted in fear, pulling the curtains back.

It, whatever it was, disappeared in a flash of light. I blinked several times; I thought it was nothing more than a hallucination. I was alone in the bathroom. Troubled by what I had seen, I tried to ignore it as much as possible, despite my gut instincts. My right foot stepped out of the tub.

I picked up the wet towel and covered myself with it.

It’s not real, I thought. It’s all in my head. None of it is real at all.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

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