DISCLAIMER:

NIGHTMARISH REALITY may contain graphic and disturbing scenes. Some content may be controversial in nature and may not be appropriate for younger readers; therefore, you must be eighteen or older to continue.

Point of views made by the characters in this story does not reflect the sole views of the author. The author and the publishing company shall have neither liability. Nor responsibility to any person or entity for any loss, damage caused or actions caused, or alleged to have been caused directly or indirectly, by the content contained in this book.

All rights are reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form or by any means (electronically, mechanically, photocopied, recorded, or otherwise) without the prior written permission of the copyright owner.

Please do not share it online or distribute it to others. This really hurts the penniless author.

Silent Cry

I ran trying to find my classroom, following the wooden marked signs beside a grassy area. There were portables nearby that resembled a deserted trailer park camp. Made out of God knows what (possibly tinfoil) they all had brownish rust as they rotted outside on top of dead grass. Years of erosion caused by heat, wind, and moisture speckled the walls with filth and corroding paint. On a rainy day, all the soot on the roofs, from flying airplanes would drain out into the gutters.

The portables didn’t have great ventilation either; many of them didn’t have air conditioners or even heaters. On a hot sunny day, a room could cook anyone inside it. It was the total opposite when we had cold fronts. Inside my classroom, it was below -10 degrees. Hard to take notes when my fingers had frostbite.

In the early mornings, first period always began with a foul bitter taste in my mouth. Language Arts with Ms. Odelia wasn’t a pleasant experience. Anyone who disagreed with her did so at his or her own peril; punishment would always be an insult and a pop quiz. Ms. Odelia’s fury was unlimited, and she was unpredictable as the weather. No one knew what to expect from her.

As I entered the classroom, late as always, Ms. Odelia stopped lecturing. I gulped. Ms. Odelia was pure fat and blubber; every time she walked toward me her belly would jiggle, even her stubbly legs where she had no ankles. Her body was twice as big as that tiny rotund head of hers. She wore nothing, but dark clothing.

Apparently, black was her favorite color. Ms. Odelia never had make-up on, and sometimes I wished she did, for her plump nose was as twisted as a tree root. Ms. Odelia’s face had deep and rough indentations. Her wrinkles were that of a bulldog, sagging and dry. She was also the coach of the girl’s basketball team; I heard her workout exercises were brutal.

Ms. Odelia was even worse than Coach Todd himself. No one knew much about her, besides the fact she’d been at Cougar High for nearly two years. One thing was for sure, she was not a pushover. Ms. Odelia didn’t take crap from anyone; some administrators were even too afraid to speak to her. The ego that woman had was huge.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All

Chapter 2 - First Phase

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed

Chapter 5 - Vacancy

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 24 - On The Threshold

Don’t forget to buy my books on Amazon .

Leave a comment

Copyrighted © 2012-2024

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and sign up for a Free Subscription at Don’t Sleep Journal.

Visit Don’t Sleep Journal