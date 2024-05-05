Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Testing My First A.I. Video!

W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

So I made my first ever A.I. video with lip syncing! ^__^ Yaay! It looks really cool so far and I don’t know if I’ll have the time to do longer videos. Right now, this is just a practice run.

Any questions, thoughts, feedback, and suggestions are greatly appreciated. With A.I. there’s a possibility of creating feature length movies, which is something I’ve always wanted to do. With a background in film production and editing I can use software to enhance my stories.

Hopefully, I’ll be able to do more of this in the future. 😚

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Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and Don’t Sleep Journal.

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