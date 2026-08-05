About Dearborn, Hate Watchers, and Paid Subscribers...

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.3998About Dearborn, Hate Watchers, and Paid Subscribers...NEW TOPICS HAPPENING ON SUBSTACKW.D. LadyAug 05, 20263998ShareTranscriptJust my reaction and my personal views on what's happening on Twitter (X), Substack, and so on.Current topics that keep popping up. Hope you guys enjoy and thank you for watching. 😘❤️💋Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsIslam and Muslims Support Islamic Terrorist AttacksAug 7 • W.D. LadyThe Real Dangers of Islam And MuslimsJul 25 • W.D. LadyFirst AI Video Of Rue Chang From Nightmarish RealityJul 24 • W.D. LadyAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. Lady