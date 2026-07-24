First AI Video Of Rue Chang From Nightmarish Reality

Now that we have AI Software, I can actually bring my own characters to life from my own book series. It’s amazing what AI can do, but just remember it does have limitations and it’s not always perfect.

One day, I’ll be able to make more AI shorts and dramas using this technology. This is just a test run for now.

It’s definitely not easy and there’s a huge learning curve. It took me many trials and errors to get the AI to even look like Rue Chang, move and walk around, and to get him to talk was nearly impossible. >_<

And there you have it, folks.

My first AI Video of Rue Chang that is based off my character from Nightmarish Reality. Hope you guys enjoy it and thank you so much for watching! :)