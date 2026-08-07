Islam and Muslims Support Islamic Terrorist Attacks

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/52312Islam and Muslims Support Islamic Terrorist AttacksMUSLIMS ARE COMMANDED TO KILL THE NON-MUSLIMS AND INFIDELS...W.D. LadyAug 07, 202652312ShareThe truth hurts, doesn't it?All FACTS by the way. If people don't wake up soon… all of Western Christian Nations will be taken over by Muslims, Islam, and Sharia Law.Don't say nobody warned you… 🙄Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Dearborn, Hate Watchers, and Paid Subscribers...Aug 5 • W.D. LadyThe Real Dangers of Islam And MuslimsJul 25 • W.D. LadyFirst AI Video Of Rue Chang From Nightmarish RealityJul 24 • W.D. LadyAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. Lady