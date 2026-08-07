Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Islam and Muslims Support Islamic Terrorist Attacks

MUSLIMS ARE COMMANDED TO KILL THE NON-MUSLIMS AND INFIDELS...
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

The truth hurts, doesn't it?

All FACTS by the way. If people don't wake up soon… all of Western Christian Nations will be taken over by Muslims, Islam, and Sharia Law.

Don't say nobody warned you… 🙄

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