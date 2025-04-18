Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Palworld Part 3

Sorry for the delay...
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

It’s been almost two months since I played Palworld and I’m so sorry for the delays. I may sound very tired in this video, which I am. Usually, I try to do my videos in the early morning before I start the rest of my day.

Anyway, a lot of things happened... I left YouTube for good after they removed my post for no reason, and I was working a lot for almost two weeks straight. I had Internet problems for several weeks. Just not a good time for me at all whatsoever.

Hopefully, I’ll be able to post more in the future. Thank you for watching and have a great day! ^__^

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