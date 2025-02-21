Palworld Part 2

I had a lot of technical issues with this second recording. First my camera didn’t record the playing of the game, so I had to redo it again and then the face camera died. Then, my audio was acting up.

I don’t know what was going on that particular morning, but I was able to pull through and do an hour of content. Completely understand why most Youtubers do shorter videos, due to editing time and what not. Don’t know if I’ll make any 2 hour videos… that’s too much for even Kapwing editor to handle.

We’ll see how I do next time. I’ll be checking and doing that twice to make sure my audio and video are synced up properly. It could also be an Internet issue, seeing how badly my Internet speed is that it cannot handle both Face Camera and Video Camera at the same time.

Oh well, I hope you guys enjoy this video and I hope to make more next week. I’ll be doing other videos that are definitely shorter in the 15-25 minute range. We’ll see how it goes. Still learning the ins and out of doing my own videos. Trust me, they were not easy to do, especially those long uploading times. This second video took forever to download due to fixing the audio and sound.