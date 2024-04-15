Nightmarish Reality (Vol. 1) - Chapter 2

Unfortunately, all future videos will not have subtitles anymore. I don’t know why I’m having so many problems with putting subtitles on chapter readings, but it is what it is.

Hopefully, you guys don’t mind and still enjoy the chapter. I’m still trying to improve my editing and it’s getting a little better with some practice. :) I love making videos. Someday, I hope to be using AI for film making... we’ll see what happens. If I ever lose this channel, here are my other accounts with videos.

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/WDLady

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e8xi2D1FxFZA/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@wdlady

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