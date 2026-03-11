A Warning To America

This was posted by Tommy Robinson on Twitter (X). I forgot who the reporter's name is, but this was on BBC. I don't think it's on their site anymore.

However, I remember watching this many years ago and I also bought Tommy Robinson’s book, Enemy of the State. 👀

Tommy’s words not mine:

This is my hometown a decade ago, America.

You need to listen to my warning.

Try to imagine what it's like now.

You need to understand the cover up from politicians and legacy media to allow the replacement of our people, the islamisation of our land.

Rally behind politicians fighting the good fight, merica.

Link of his Tweet.