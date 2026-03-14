*This is a free-style writing for the heck of it. There may be some spelling and grammatical errors. Please, keep that in mind. This genre will be under fantasy and adventure.*

A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

OTHER CHAPTERS:

Chapter 1 - The Unicorn With the Majestic Coat

Chapter 3 - The Day Of Great Sorrow

Titan and The Golden Armor

The Tale of The Great King’s Stallion

CHAPTER 2

In the Darkness of Rot, surrounded by nothingness, lay a great shadowy beast. It was concealed well in the Cave of Despair. A small rock the size of a beetle jumped forward. It hopped a few more times, like a rabbit, and then sprouted little legs and arms. A Rock Troll with tiny fangs and a big nose manifested its shape to appear more human. Its ears were wide and oddly round for a troll. It was not wearing clothes, for it didn’t need them. It had no gender--but it had masculine features.

It was still a rock, but due to some powerful magic it was completely alive. The Rock Troll tried to contain its excitement; however, it was so afraid to approach the figure. Its Master was sleeping and it was terrified that any moment the slumbering giant would crush it at any given moment, for no good reason. The Rock Troll took a deep breath and calmly walked closer.

It gulped in fear and took another step forward. It could hear the heavy breathing of its Master. The Rock Troll trembled in the presence of such a huge being--its Creator. The Rock Troll tried to whistle a tune, but ended up blowing hot air in the face of its Master.

Covered in what looked like silvery, grayish matted fur, the Rock Troll began to climb up its Master’s face. Of course, the Master didn’t feel any of this due to being put under a spell, the Wailing Deep Sleep. A spell that would only awaken under one condition.

The Rock Troll sighed in frustration. “I can’t do this. Why am I always the one to report the bad news?”

“Master?” It whispered, but there was no answer.

Just heavy breathing and the echoes of the wind in the Cave of Despair. The Rock Troll climbed on the large, pointed ears of its Master.

“Why me? He’s going to kill me...” The Rock Troll was trying not to gag in the sight of his hideous Master.

“Deep breaths.” The Rock Troll paced around in circles. “What’s the first thing I should say?”

“Um, Master?”

Not even a slight flinch.

“This is Hollow here...please, don’t kill me...”

The Rock Troll’s voice got lower and squeaky. “I--I’m you--you’re um... humble servant.”

No response whatsoever.

Hollow fumbled with his hands and bare feet. “I’m so dead,” he said, almost about to cry out loud.

“I saw um... the unicorn, Master. She’s still alive,” he whispered, directly in the Master’s ear.

In that instant, the fur spiked upward and a giant eye opened wildly in the Darkness of Rot.

Hollow could barely stand as his Master started to awaken from the Wailing Deep Sleep.

The anger and hatred from that blood red eye, staring right at Hollow made him faint in that moment.

“WHAAAAAAT?!” A loud voice echoed, shaking the ground, and large whitish sharp teeth appeared.

Drool and blood started foaming at the mouth nonstop.

Hollow woke to such a frightful shock, backing away cautiously. “Sh--she left the mountain, not that long ago, Mas-Master.”

“I WANT HER DEAD! KILL HER! BRING ME HER HEAD!”

The great beast roared loudly and Hollow ran as fast as he could out of that dangerous cave. The Cave of Despair started to collapse all around the Master. A silvery, grayish creature with two bloodshot eyes stepped out at that very moment with razor, blood-covered claws. The Darkness of Rot followed in its heavy and sunken footprints.

CHARACTERS:

Alexander.

His kind will always have a golden horn, blond whitish mane, and tail. Highly intelligent. Wind based element. Very fast and agile, including healing abilities. More friendly in nature. Not aggressive and they only fight when they have no other choice.

His species can live for more than five hundred years, if their horns are not removed.

Made by Dream Lab.

Alexander

Petronella.

Her kind will always be larger in size, have darker coats, black horns, purplish mane, and tail. Earth based element. They are stronger and more powerful. Some of them can be fast, but they aren’t very agile. However, they lack healing abilities and can become injured in a fight or battle and die. More aggressive in nature.

They can live for more than five hundred years, if they are not seriously injured, sick, or their horn is not removed.

Petronella’s name actually means “Little Rock.” She does have a Royal Family Tree and her kind may come in different colors, but only the full purplish coats are considered the rarer breeds of the species. Only one is born every five hundred to a thousand years.

Made by Dream Lab.

Petronella

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