*This is a free-style writing for the heck of it. There may be some spelling and grammatical errors. Please, keep that in mind. This genre will be under fantasy and adventure.*

A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

OTHER CHAPTERS:

Chapter 1 - The Unicorn With the Majestic Coat

Chapter 2 - The Darkened Heart

Chapter 4 - Corrupted And Diseased Soul

Titan and The Golden Armor

The Tale of The Great King’s Stallion

CHAPTER 3

Petronella, the last of the earth unicorns, had left her home in the Aurona Mountains. After much traveling, she had finally reached the Forgotten Lands. The Land of her Elders. As soon as Petronella’s hoof stepped on that dead reddish ground, she stopped and noticed the bodies of many unicorns. Their bones were still not completely stripped of their flesh.

Petronella was frozen in fear and horrified to see that several of the unicorns were stuck in place; every one of them were missing their heads, including their horns. As if taken for trophies or prizes in some sick kind of hunt. Her heart felt heavy all of a sudden and she tried to contain her volatile emotions. Most of all her burning rage for the beast that took pleasure in torturing her kind. Petronella said nothing and continued on her journey in silence.

She saw headless foals beside their headless mothers. Tears were in her eyes as she tried not to look at all the contorted corpses; their bodies twisted on display in unimaginable ways; some were standing upright on two legs, others flipped upside down with broken legs and open ribcages. Petronella didn’t understand why anyone would do this. She couldn’t even walk past their mangled bones.

Petronella suddenly heard the unicorns screaming out in pain. She ran for it. However, Petronella kept running into more skeletal remains that were crying out for help. The panic in her eyes and she lost sight of where she was going. She tripped and fell in front of another corpse. She neighed out in distress, since she had gotten stuck in the mud. She began to cry and wished she too was dead.

What was the point of carrying on? Everything was dead in the Darkness of Rot. Petronella wondered if she’d ever see the light of day. She snorted and gave up right then and there.

It wasn’t long before she heard her father’s voice in her ears. She opened her eyes and looked up in awe. Her father, a huge black unicorn was towering over her. His black mane flowed beautifully in the calm breeze. It was daylight, the sun was glowing heavenly.

“Giving up so soon, Petronella?” her father asked, chuckling to himself.

“Moros, don’t bully your own daughter,” said a soft, feminine voice.

Petronella glanced quickly to the side and saw her lovely, graceful mother beside her father. Her eyes widen in disbelief.

“Now Rochelle, I would never do that to my only child.”

Her mother’s coat was a bright, magenta color that sparkled in the sunlight and her father’s dark coat was just as vibrant, like the night with stars. Both of them happy, healthy and standing right in front of her, laughing at her for tripping over herself.

“Petronella, you come from a great bloodline of warriors,” Moros said, proudly.

“Don’t listen to your father, Petronella. He loves to be dramatic. We come from a bloodline of both healers and warriors.”

Rochelle bumped into her father, playfully.

“Ah, yes. How could I forget that you healed my broken heart?” Moros said, shaking his mane.

Rochelle laughed and walked away, swishing her tail from side to side. “If it wasn’t for me, Petronella, your father would’ve been eaten by a dragon.”

Moros narrowed his eyes. “I had that dragon right where I wanted him. Struck him down dead with my horn.”

Her father then lowered his head to whisper to her. “Psst...it was a boulder, but that doesn’t matter. Your most powerful weapon, Petronella, is your horn.”

Petronella was speechless, since she was hallucinating it all. Her family was alive and well now, but how?

Moros helped her get up on her feet. “Accidents happen, Petronella. What’s important is that you always get back on your feet. Never let an enemy see you down.”

Rochelle sighed and nuzzled her daughter’s neck. “Remember, show them no fear. Don’t give up dear and never ever let the darkness enter your heart.”

“Darkness?” Petronella asked, blinking.

Rochelle nodded. “The darkness of hate.”

Moros agreed. “Hate is a human emotion, but be careful...it can rub on you too.”

“What about anger?”

“Unicorns are forbidden to show hate and anger,” Moros said, clearly.

“Why is that?” Petronella asked, again out of sheer curiosity.

Rochelle looked over to Moros and sighed. “We’ll talk about it some other time, Petronella.”

“But wait. I have so many questions!”

Rochelle stared into her daughter’s eyes with a deep understanding. “When you’re a year older, then I’ll tell you all about the human world.”

Petronella wanted to know one more thing. “What is the Darkness of Rot?”

As soon as Petronella said that, her mother came to a complete standstill and her eyes rolled back in her head. Petronella saw her mother’s head swiftly cut down the middle and her face was split wide open. Her father’s head and neck was cut off in that same exact moment. Petronella saw a figure in the distance with two red, glowing bloodshot eyes in the darkness. It opened its jaws and darted right towards her in the blink of an eye.

Petronella woke up from her nightmare, panting heavily. Her heart was beating so fast, despite the fact she was covered in mud. Petronella picked herself up and slowly rose from the muck. It was all over her purplish coat, mane, legs, and tail. She was covered almost head to toe in the stuff.

Petronella eventually calmed down, realizing that the corpses of unicorns around her posed no real threat. They were just victims of an unfortunate fate, like herself… except she was still alive.

Petronella stepped forward and got enough courage to walk away from the horrors of the Last War, from the Forgotten Lands. She showed no fear and ignored the mutated corpses of unicorns and various lifeless animals. Whoever did this was deranged, twisted and evil to the very core.

As she thought more about what her mother said, she made a deadly choice. It was a decision no unicorn would dare choose. If she was going to be killed for simply her horn, she wouldn’t go down without a fight. As Petronella looked back one last time, she whispered something under breath.

“Mother, Father... I’ll find the one that took everything from us. Unfortunately, the darkness has entered my heart too and I’ll never be the same again.”

Tears fell from Petronella’s eyes as she allowed the hatred and anger to completely take over her. As she stepped near the rocks, they began to quake in her presence... for there was a strength inside of her that was not completely hidden away.

Petronella made a vow on the Day of Great Sorrow to kill any threat that was standing in her path, and to finally rid the world from the Darkness of Rot by any means necessary. Her first mission was to bring back the sun.

But can one unicorn defeat such a dark, powerful entity when the others could not? She thought about it some more. Even Petronella’s father, a mighty and great warrior couldn’t defeat this unstoppable beast. Only one thing was certain for sure, Petronella would at least die trying.

CHARACTERS:

Alexander.

His kind will always have a golden horn, blond whitish mane, and tail. Highly intelligent. Wind based element. Very fast and agile, including healing abilities. More friendly in nature. Not aggressive and they only fight when they have no other choice.

His species can live for more than five hundred years, if their horns are not removed.

Made by Dream Lab.

Alexander

Petronella.

Her kind will always be larger in size, have darker coats, black horns, purplish mane, and tail. Earth based element. They are stronger and more powerful. Some of them can be fast, but they aren’t very agile. However, they lack healing abilities and can become injured in a fight or battle and die. More aggressive in nature.

They can live for more than five hundred years, if they are not seriously injured, sick, or their horn is not removed.

Petronella’s name actually means “Little Rock.” She does have a Royal Family Tree and her kind may come in different colors, but only the full purplish coats are considered the rarer breeds of the species. Only one is born every five hundred to a thousand years.

Made by Dream Lab.

Petronella

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