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*This is a free-style writing for the heck of it. I may move this to a newer blog, since this genre will be under fantasy and adventure.*

“One of the strongest armor made by the Emperor Palaus himself; this particular armor is tailored for the finest of our kind. We’re a special breed and our coats are a bluer shade than the average species. No spear can penetrate our defenses, which protects the most vital organs.

We are given a helmet to ensure no headshots, such as spears and arrows injury our brain, and the slots for our eyes are the only entryway in which we view the world, so that we may see in one direction. However, it might seem primitive to you that this technique for us not seeing our sides may be considered controversial. But we boldly and bravely face danger head on, since we are always in the front of battle.

This can be a critical weakness if we’re not focused enough, and we are given much training during our time in the military,” said Titan, as his silvery, golden mane blew gently in the cold breeze.

“I prefer to be free of such human contraptions,” said Alexander. “It sounds barbaric.”

“Humans are indeed strange creatures, heading to brutal wars and slaughtering themselves… all the while using your kind as a weapon in between their massacres,” whispered Petronella. “Why do you even go along with their tribal disputes?”

“I was born and raised by them, of course. I’d die for them. Pray tell, I’ve never seen such bizarre man-made contraptions on anyone’s head! How does that help in any form of combat?”

“These are not man-made. These are horns!” Alexander said, stomping his foot on the ground. “Have you not seen our kind before?”

Titan tilted his head and raised a brow. “May I ask if it’s not rude of me, but where did you two rift-rafts come from? Obviously, you’re wild heathens who have no concept of human interaction and human warfare.”

“Excuse me? Heathens?” Alexander snorted out. “We’re quite proper heathens if you ask me.”

Petronella stepped in between the two stallions. “Your kind have always been quite ignorant...” She then turned to Alexander and whispered in his ear. “And to think we might be somewhat related is absurd.”

“I highly doubt it. We’re not the same species at all,” Alexander stated matter as factly. “Our cultures are nothing alike.”

Petronella faced Titan directly. “Humans have hunted our species for generations just because of our horns.”

“And why is that?” Titan asked. “You have four legs, a mane, two eyes, and breathe in fresh air…hopefully your blood is red, but I see no difference besides those useless horns on top of your heads there.”

“Useless horns?!” Alexander narrowed his eyes at him. “Our horns give us the ability to heal and other extraordinary gifts none have ever seen before.”

“Don’t be foolish. Magic doesn’t exist here. Humans can create whatever they need, without your silly horns. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

“Petronella, there’s no point in talking to him about our troubles.” Alexander took a couple steps back and was about to gallop away at full speed, but Petronella put her hoof out and almost tripped him.

“What do you think you’re doing?” Alexander asked, giving her a confused look.

“We should at least tell him what we are. It’s the least we can do…” Petronella said as she pushed him forward with a slight back kick.

“I don’t think he’ll believe it even if we did tell him. He’s stubborn and not very bright. Like all his kind. Military and warfare is all he knows…he’s a lost cause.”

Titan puffed up his chest and confronted Alexander head on, despite the elongated golden horn on his head. “How dare you insult me! If you two weren’t so reckless, I’d be home with my Master!”

“Master?” Alexander wondered. “I’ve never heard of such nonsense. You’re free now. You can be your own Master.”

“Why would I want that? I had three meals a day and a roof over my head. I was well taken care of and given the best awards any of my kind has ever received. I suggest you two beasts go back to wherever you came from—it’s not safe for us to be out in the open, especially with that ridiculous thing on your head. You’re an easy target, since you have no golden armor.”

Petronella sighed and gave Titan a cold glare. “I guess you were right, Alexander. We’re just wasting our time here…”

“Away with you heathens! You beasts of the wild.” Titan turned his back to them and galloped toward the wheat fields, hoping to find his beloved Master who took him in as a foal and cared for him dearly as if he was his own family.

CHARACTERS:

Alexander.

His kind will always have a golden horn, blond whitish mane, and tail. Highly intelligent. Wind based element. Very fast and agile, including healing abilities. More friendly in nature. Not aggressive and they only fight when they have no other choice.

His species can live for more than five hundred years, if their horns are not removed.

Made by Dream Lab.

Alexander

Petronella.

Her kind will always be larger in size, have darker coats, black horns, purplish mane, and tail. Earth based element. They are stronger and more powerful. Some of them can be fast, but they aren’t very agile. However, they lack healing abilities and can become injured in a fight or battle and die. More aggressive in nature.

They can live for more than five hundred years, if they are not seriously injured, sick, or their horn is not removed.

Made by Dream Lab.

Petronella

OTHER CHAPTERS:

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