Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Why Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?

WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?!
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

Why is Nancy Grace the only one talking about these missing and dead scientists, folks?

Why is nobody in the Mainstream Media News Outlets talking about this?

Paid Comments Only, because I get a bunch of Retarded comments saying it's the Jews. That's literally every day, folks. 😒

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