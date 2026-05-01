Why Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.6320Why Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?!W.D. LadyMay 01, 20266320ShareTranscriptWhy is Nancy Grace the only one talking about these missing and dead scientists, folks?Why is nobody in the Mainstream Media News Outlets talking about this?Paid Comments Only, because I get a bunch of Retarded comments saying it's the Jews. That's literally every day, folks. 😒Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. LadyMy Vacation, About AI Data Centers, And Other NewsMay 19 • W.D. LadyAI Data Centers Are Really Surveillance OperationsMay 18 • W.D. LadyShadow-Banned And Censored On SubstackApr 21 • W.D. Lady