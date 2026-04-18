How Demoncrats Destroyed Minneapolis

This woman used to grow up in Minneapolis and she's showing you how it looks like today. This is what happens when you vote for politicians, who hate America and Americans.

These are the consequences for voting these scumbags in. Of course, Demoncrats cheat in nearly every election… so there's that too. 😒

If voting and elections don't work, then we're in some serious trouble, folks. 🙄

Here's the original tweet from WallStreet Apes on Twitter (X).

American walks through downtown Minneapolis.

Closed businesses, empty malls, no one been out at shopping plazas during lunchtime.

She goes to areas that used to be full of people when she was growing up. Democrats destroyed the city with immigration.

Minneapolis storefront data shows roughly 29% of locations are now empty. That’s 1 in 3 (insane).

80% of the vote in Minneapolis goes to Democrats.