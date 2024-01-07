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johnHarris
May 9, 2024

https://nypost.com/2018/06/30/walt-disney-stole-the-idea-for-mickey-mouse-off-his-friend/

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johnHarris
May 9, 2024

Once again your review is spot on Disney has made some great films but Walt Disney himself was not the greatest person in the world either as he took credit for ideas that were not his

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