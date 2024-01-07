Written June 26, 2019.

When people view Zootopia, they just think it's an innocent children's movie made by Disney.

It came out in 2016 and was a big success due to its cute CGI characters, who looked like real animals.

I was supposed to do this review earlier, so this is a few years too late. I've been delaying this movie for so long and it's because of my crazy, work schedule that I barely have the time to myself anymore. Now that I have days to rest and think clearly, I can finally get this over with.

But something really irked me about this film... we'll get to that later on.

I did watch this film in theaters and thought it had a beautifully designed environment. The story was unique and different. It had funny and interesting characters.

The artists and animators, who created the city itself, did an amazing job overall. Loved the city with its different climate zones; arctic terrain, tropical rainforest, desert, and so on. The ending wrapped up a little too nicely for me...

But the themes it presented were highly flawed.

How could anyone possibly think this is such a horrible flick? It has cute, fuzzy animals, who talk about not judging animals based on their DNA, species, etc.

The animals are like us in so many ways. We just need to accept each other for our differences and that's that.

What the...?

If you didn't watch this film I'll be explaining major spoilers. DON'T READ ANY MORE AFTER THIS POINT.

It was the sheep all along.

And the sheep girl secretary that worked for the Lion Mayor, who made the predators turn wild and vicious with some blue flower injected into their blood.

Basically, the main premise of this film is we shouldn't judge all foxes, tigers, wolves, otters, and all predators for their cravings for violence and meat. Even if it's in their DNA, not every fox is bad. We shouldn't judge people based off their appearances and traits, because of a few bad eggs.

What is the definition of a predator?

Damn!

PREDATOR:

An organism that lives by preying on other organisms. A person or group that robs, victimizes, or exploits others for gain.

Now... let's say this wasn't a children's movie and the fox was an actual predator.

I mean, take your pick...

A sexual predator, a rapist, a murderer, a terrorist, a serial killer, or a pedophile, etc?

Would this theme of befriending a child pedophile and having him stay inside the community still apply if the fox wasn't a fox at all, but a human instead?

I found the timing of this film rather odd too...

And Oprah agrees...

From 2009 to 2016, under the Obama Administration, we had several Islamic Terrorist attacks on American soil and abroad. I'm not going to mention them all, but we had the attack on Fort Hood in Texas, November 5th, 2009. Then, we had several attacks in 2013 and 2014. Then, the shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 14, 2015.

The worst one happened at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Fifty people were shot and killed by Omar, who pledged his allegiance to ISIS, on June 12th, 2016.

Zootopia came out March 4th, 2016 about four months prior to this.

I'm not saying this is a coincidence...

But why is a kid's movie preaching tolerance for actual predators?

Are kids supposed to trust every predator, even those who associate with ISIS?

Still don't get it?

Listen very carefully...

When children grow up... and believe me they will... they'll know for a fact that foxes (in the wild and in real life) have to eat rabbits and mice, in order to survive. Predators apply to human beings as well. Let's say a man eats children, because he believes that keeps him happy, alive, and that's the only way he survives.

Zootopia's themes are trending on a slippery slope of no return.

The producer and director of this flick, including the writers, wanted a feel good movie with some deep themes.

They think it's a smart and funny film, but it's NOT.

If you think more about the premise of this film, it actually doesn't make any sense whatsoever. Even older children will find the premise of a fox and a rabbit as friends, ridiculous.

It's a film that believes it's own bullshit by sticking to the theme that everyone can get along, despite their differences. It ignores the elephant in the room and throws reality out the window by comparing predators (such as the foxes) to real heroes, such as Martin Luther King Jr., of the Civil Rights Movement.

I'm sorry to say, but some differences cannot be blatantly ignored, especially animal instincts and DNA.

Do you want to know what makes a great children's movie?

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

Aww! The crow is making friends with that one-eyed, hungry predator cat.

The Land Before Time (1988)

Oh look. The smiling predator T-Rex wants to be friends.

An American Tail (1986)

Yes, one cat was actually good. But the rest of them were all gangsters, who wanted to eat all the mice.

The Fox and The Hound (1981)

Love this movie.

What makes these children's films so great are the stories themselves; the classics discussed society as a whole. These films are more believable and doesn't cater to only one side, so they can be retold for generations to come.

The characters are real and so are their struggles. The plots are better, because the writers were focused on storytelling, not brainwashing.

None of these films were beating us over the head with a stick, preaching diversity in our faces, but they also weren't ignoring reality either.

Stories shouldn't deny the harsh cruelties of the world. Not everyone, not every place, and not everything has rainbows and sunshine.

The Land Before Time did talk about the different dinosaurs working together to survive in a hostile world, but they also didn't ignore the problems they had with each other during their journey. Cera, the Triceratops, was always mocking and fighting with LittleFoot, the Apatosaurus.

Cera even says to him, "My dad told me that flatheads have very small brains."

And sadly, that's true. But Triceratops didn't have a bigger brain either...

Children's movies shouldn't ignore characters that have different opinions. They should embrace them, like Cera.

In fact, they should've given a better reason as to why the sheep (and the sheep girl secretary) in the film were turning animals, such as foxes, wolves, lions, tigers, etc into what they really are.

Predators!

Did sheep girl's cousin get eaten by a fox or something? That would explain why she did everything. Maybe she wanted a safer world for her children to grow up in and their children's as well.

Instead, sheep girl did all of this so she could be Mayor of Zootopia?

That's it?

Even the sheep think this is a brilliant idea!

What a weak excuse of a plot.

Bunny cop should've embraced the idea. Then, there would literally be no crime in that city.

Maybe sheep girl had a point.

Children should be told about reality in a way that's educational. Being sheltered from the world isn't going to help them face their fears. Nor will it guide them in making difficult choices, later down in life.

You tell your child to not talk to strangers, because they could be dangerous. Are your parents wrong in thinking this way? No, not at all. Not everyone can be trusted.

So why did Zootopia not have one bad fox in the film to balance it out with the good?

Simple.

Disney had an agenda.

The foxes (and the other predators) aren't bad whatsoever; they're all just the victims in this. Not one predator in the flick was actually bad.

Love the Lion King. Some predators live in the same family.

But I found it very strange that all the sheep in the film were all villains from the very beginning. Not one good sheep either.

How fascinating.

So all the sheep in Zootopia wanted to just take over the world. They literally woke up one day and said, "Let's rule the world! Muwhahaha!"

Another cliche concept.

Also, was it just me or there was not one single, male bunny in the academy, who wanted to be a cop? It was just the female bunny girl.

No hares wanted to be a Cop? This is an outrage!

I also found it weird that they didn't show the Fox struggling at the academy, where he should be training to be a cop. Maybe they cut out those scenes, because they were short on time... it felt contrived to me. As if they added him on the team due to status quo, without any qualifications whatsoever.

He helped solve one case, that's not enough to make you a cop.

It would've been a better film, seeing the fox run up obstacles all day long and fight rhinos. If he wanted to be a cop so much, he should work extremely hard for it, like bunny cop did. Are we now telling kids that no hard work gets you the dream job you want?

But we never actually see the fox working hard, like bunny girl. They just give him a badge and call it a day.

How sexist!

Feminism is Cancer. Feminists are actual Cancer.

Anyway, final words...

Zootopia is beautiful on the outside. It has a nice concept, lush landscapes, clever humor, and characterizations, but fails to deliver a meaningful message in the end.

By ignoring reality for the sake of Political Correctness, the writers try to present everything in a cookie cutter world of Unreality, where all the animals live in peace together, in some kind of harmony.

Yes, there may still be some petty crime once the evil villains are gone... but there's no real conflict. No actual dilemma lingering unresolved, even after the duo solves the case.

It's almost too perfect.

This is a society that I wouldn't want to live in nor visit for very long. There's so much lacking here. The movie had potential in coming up with intellectual discussions for kids, especially on important social issues about race, gender, and religion.

But no.

It wastes its premise, story, plot, and characters on Leftist Propaganda. That diversity is our strength when it's not true.

Diversity is weakness.

Diversity of thought should've been encouraged throughout the film.

What is wrong is right and what is right is wrong in Zootopia. You can't expect people from all over the world, from different races, cultures, genders (only two), ages, and religions to all get along in the same group. It's not possible.

There's no such thing as Zootopia. It's a fantasy world full of delusions, untruths, lies, manipulation, propaganda, and half-baked ideas.

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