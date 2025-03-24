Xavier, Please Leave Me Alone.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.314Xavier, Please Leave Me Alone.Highlights from Love & Deepspace GameplayW.D. LadyMar 24, 2025314ShareTranscriptJust some funny clips of Xavier not leaving me alone and my thoughts about why I still don’t trust him.Hope you guys enjoy! Thanks for watching. ^__^Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. LadyMy Vacation, About AI Data Centers, And Other NewsMay 19 • W.D. LadyAI Data Centers Are Really Surveillance OperationsMay 18 • W.D. LadyWhy Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?May 1 • W.D. LadyShadow-Banned And Censored On SubstackApr 21 • W.D. Lady