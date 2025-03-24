Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Xavier, Please Leave Me Alone.

Highlights from Love & Deepspace Gameplay
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

Just some funny clips of Xavier not leaving me alone and my thoughts about why I still don’t trust him.

Hope you guys enjoy! Thanks for watching. ^__^

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