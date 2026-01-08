Why Trump Took Control Over Venezuela

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.7718Why Trump Took Control Over VenezuelaWHY THIS IS SO IMPORTANTW.D. LadyJan 08, 20267718ShareTranscriptGlenn Beck talks about this in great detail.I take no credit for this video. It was just too long to post in notes. 😁Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDon’t Sleep Journal reply rulesDon’t Sleep JournalSubscribeAuthorsW.D. LadyRecent PostsAbout Using AI To Create Videos/Content And Other Topics...Jul 21 • W.D. LadyNew York Is Gone Forever!Jun 24 • W.D. LadyMy Opinion On California's Election, AI Articles, and More...Jun 8 • W.D. LadyPalworld Part 4May 22 • W.D. LadyMy Vacation, About AI Data Centers, And Other NewsMay 19 • W.D. LadyAI Data Centers Are Really Surveillance OperationsMay 18 • W.D. LadyWhy Are 12 Space Scientists Dead Or Missing?May 1 • W.D. LadyShadow-Banned And Censored On SubstackApr 21 • W.D. Lady