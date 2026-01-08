Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Why Trump Took Control Over Venezuela

WHY THIS IS SO IMPORTANT
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

Glenn Beck talks about this in great detail.

I take no credit for this video. It was just too long to post in notes. 😁

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 W.D. Lady · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture