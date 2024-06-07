Written March 8th, 2012.

“Political correctness is the inability to state certain truths because they may offend certain people” ~ Dennis Prager

I've tweaked this older post of mine to now include movies, comics, and TV shows. One of the many mysteries of life is why does Godawful content keep getting made? Why are there so many reboots, prequels, and sequels of the same franchises?

Is this just me or is there something else going on here? Maybe there's a bigger picture in all of this. However, I doubt that I'm the only one realizing it. The lack of creativity is basically killing off every industry you can imagine; from film, to video games, and even comic books.

Does it have something to do with DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) hires? I call it DIE for short. >:/ DIE hires, anyone?

I’m not against people getting a certain job or position, but if they didn’t work for it then they shouldn’t earn it just because of the color of their skin or whatever gender they are. We used to have high standards in every institution––but not anymore! Now, it looks like every company is lowering the bar for just about anyone, who don’t even have the expertise, wisdom, or even have the basic knowledge of what the company or product stands for.

I mean, for reference just look at Budlight, Target, Disney, and their marketing disasters. Suddenly at the same time, quality has gone dramatically downhill and quantity is more important. What happened to knowing your target audience? Why do studios and companies seem to be so out of touch with reality and their paying customers?

When did attacking the fans of Star Wars become a thing? Yeah, keep calling your customers “racists” and “bigots” that’ll get ‘em to buy your product. How did these companies’ policies involve DIE hires and allow them to get huge breaks to make it big all of a sudden?

How does someone without any film directing experience get to work on a multi-million dollar budget movie? I sometimes wonder how some of these bestselling books are getting published by these traditional publishers and they’re so horrible in terms of pacing and story.

When did it become socially accepted to fail upwards and lose a company a billion dollars? I’d like to know, because after a decade or more of struggling to get my foot in the door… I could’ve just lied on my resume, said I was a DIE hire, and probably made better films than the crap that’s coming out now.

But I digress…

LIST OF PROBLEMS IN BOOKS, COMICS, TV SHOWS, AND MOVIES THAT I FIND EXTREMELY ANNOYING:

Mary & Gary Sue Characters - If I cannot relate to this perfect character(s) in any way, then I will not read on to see what happens to them… at all. They can go jump off a cliff for all I care! If I can't find any flaws whatsoever then why am I reading or watching this dreck? I'm sorry, but hot characters isn't enough for me to like the story. Why are these types of characters showing up more often?

Grant it, I don't mind some eye-candy now and then, but give me a real person—a living human being with realistic traits and a personality that's not so hollow like cut-out cardboard. Whatever happened to making three-dimensional characters? Why is being shallow the norm nowadays? Can't I have an intelligent conversation with this character?

Could I possibly imagine this character walking and talking (you know, existing!) in the real world, without the hocus pocus tricks? I do like beautiful characters now and then, but not when they're so empty-headed I can't see them as nothing more than a blank slate. Hello! Is anyone in there?

Also, the same goes for switching historical real people (British white Kings, Queens, or Vikings) with black actors, who have a different skin color, and look nothing like the roles they’re supposed to be playing. It’s called historical for a reason. Black people did not live in Iceland, Norway, Antarctica, Scotland, Poland, and Europe in the 1800s. Do we need to state the obvious?

If actors don’t look anything like the characters in an author’s book, you’re telling your audience to go “fuck off” and you have no respect for the source material. I guess these companies don’t want to make any kind of money whatsoever. If you have an actor, who’s supposed to play a beautiful character for the role of Romeo and Juliet, do not make them ugly for the sake of causing controversy.

The same goes for comic books. I do not want a black Superman, hispanic Flash, black Spiderman, and a black female Ironman (who’s just a teenager). Why are we getting rid of beloved characters that people have known for years and replacing them with lazy, second hand copycats? Can artists and writers not create original characters anymore based on African Mythology or use legit characters that had their own comic books in the past… that are based on African Americans, Hispanics, Asians, Jamaicans, Hindus, and so on.

Horrible Writing Styles With Too Many Adverbs & Fluffy Words - Whatever happened to saying what you really mean? Yes, I know some writers do have a tendency to ramble, even me. Um, but could you like get to the point? Do I really need to read several adverbs in a sentence to know that he handed her a cup of water? Or do I need to watch ten minutes of some character walking down a street? Your audience have very busy lives with lots of responsibilities, who have kids and jobs… and we cannot watch a 4-hour movie in one sitting.

Not only are there too many adverbs and fluffy words, but isn't this a sign of bad writing in general? The same with movies… are directors now afraid to cut and trim down scenes? It seems everyone is taking shortcuts in their work and it’s beginning to have negative side effects on the viewing public. If I did that for my English essay paper or my Film Class, I'd be given an F. I will never understand this and why this is still accepted. I can understand some people want to use some fluff or make their movie longer, but c’mon! Give it to me in simple terms I can understand, without the mumbo jumbo and the 190 minutes runtime.

In a TV show, if a character is saying a speech that contradicts what just happened previously in the show… you’re a special kind of stupid. Continuity in words and in the character’s actions can give us a story, if done well. But if the script writers of these shows say whatever they feel like or what instantly comes to mind, without really thinking about the context of those words, you can really confuse an audience.

It’s almost hypocritical to have a character who doesn’t use violence to get something, and then all of a sudden he or she uses violence to get what they want. It doesn’t make sense if that character is supposed to be a pacifist.

Grammatical Mistakes & Illogical Situations Up the Wazoo! - Let me get this out of the way now. I am not perfect either, and I don't expect every writer to know everything about grammar. However, I refuse to read anything remotely similar to fanfiction. If it's not believable to me and doesn’t have a set of rules or guidelines in that world-building, I cannot take this story, movie, or show seriously. I can understand fantasy novels; however, breaking your own rules of logic to suspend disbelief is not going to work. At least give me something that I can somewhat believe in. Just saying it's "fantasy" isn't going to make up for throwing my intellect out the freaking door.

Another thing I can’t stand is how in fantasy shows, the monster or villain is defeated so easily. It’s almost as if it’s not even a challenge anymore for the main protagonist and battles are done within a minute of screen time. I find this lazy filming, because there’s no buildup and no suspense when it comes to fighting a huge creature or boss. It makes it rather boring as the protagonist breezes through every major obstacle as if it’s a cake walk.

Cheesy Dialogue That Makes Anyone Laugh - If the scene is so dramatic, then why am I laughing my ass off when the character, especially a male character is saying something so ridiculously stupid. This is probably why I'm not a big fan of romances, but really? Real men don't really talk that way nor do they act that way.

I have yet to find a man that says this and I quote, "You are heavenly to me..." Um, seriously? He's not a straight man if he does, that's for sure. :| Also, why are female characters sounding so childlike? Are women not able to speak their minds or something, like adults? I can understand there's a difference between how a thirteen year old and a twenty year old speaks, but I'm finding in some books it apparently doesn't matter. I'm beginning to see a terrible trend in how men are viewed and how women are viewed by just reading their poorly written lines.

In addition, I’m getting sick of the “Girl Boss” in movies and shows, where the female character is freaking powerful, super intelligent, and more stronger than all her male counter-parts. I’m sick and tired of females being very strong to the point that they are Gods or so very weak that they need to be saved every five minutes… can we just get a normal balance between both? I don’t mind a badass, strong female character, but could we get one that’s realistic and have flaws like everyone else? And why do they all have to put down their male counter-parts? Can we treat both sexes as equal that need each other to survive?

Lacking Substance. Where's the Beef? - I'll try to explain this better. I have nothing against reading a dark thriller about serial killers; however, it seems nowadays it's just lacking any depth. The good guys are all good and the bad guys are all bad. There's no in between? Not all books are like this, of course. There are exceptions to the rules, but I feel like I'm still missing something. There's no lasting impression after I finish reading a so-called bestseller, which makes the book and the experience a forgotten one.

On the other side of the coin, we get movies and shows where there’s no actual bad guys and no good guys. Like there’s no clear distinction between the two. I love a story with Good vs. Evil, but now we are not even getting that anymore. Now, everyone’s in the Gray Area. What the hell is going on?

In video games, we now have stories rooting for the villains and the good guys getting butchered brutally by those same evil ones. It makes no sense to me. I don’t want to see my favorite characters, such as Batman and Superman getting killed in horrific ways that is so disrespectful to the voice actors and the characters themselves. I’m talking about you, Sweet Baby Inc., and their game called, “Kill The Justice League.” I hope you guys go out of business. Get woke, go broke.

Moral Reference & Finding the Missing Link - If the writer has given us nothing to reflect back on or linking it to something like "Humanity can be saved.” or "Thou shall not kill.” Then, what was the point of the whole story? Saying "Life's not fair” isn't going to cut it for me. I know not all books will have a moral compass, but can you please give us something that we may learn from.

You know like, “Don't talk to strangers," or "Be careful what you wish for?” It's good entertainment when you can reflect back and think about it from a moral standpoint. You know, like creating discussions about it on forums or talking about it with friends. I like books, comics, and shows that give me brain food (not kill my brain cells) and that say something that we could possibly share to future generations. I dunno. Something worth my (or our time), since we invested so much into watching the series or reading the damn book(s).

Lousy Payoffs! Where's the Big Bang? - Nothing irks me more than to read a really long 600-800 page book that took me days to finish, only to find the ending was a stinker with an anti-climatic conclusion. Don't even get me started on trilogies. I actually despise the TO BE CONTINUED cliffhangers. I'm guilty of this too, but it's because I really don't like having such long books to begin with.

I try to make my books short in order to make my readers suffer less, but at least I try to end it at a good note, where it's open-ended enough to make people question it. Now, if I see a character end up being a Giant Spider Monkey from Outer Space (Stephen King, I’m looking at you)... let's just say I will throw that book so far out the window it'll never reach the ground or I will burn it horribly to death. Nothing says RIP-OFF than a lousy ending scene or a "PAY TO READ MORE" ending. I hate rushed endings, don't you?

I also hate endings in movies were there might be a possible sequel. Could the director and crew focus on making a great movie first before thinking about a lousy sequel that’s never going to made in the near future. I will never understand that. Concentrate on one pilot show or movie that ends properly, before continuing a whole brand new series that nobody even cares about or won’t even watch for that matter.

For example, Universal’s The Mummy reboot with Tom Cruise was so Godawful, I don’t know why they thought they could make an extended universe with these terrible characters. The movie Madame Web… what the hell was going through the producer’s mind to think that I or anyone for that matter would want a whole universe with not just one Spiderwoman, but three Spiderwomen (who I could care less about), and not have the actual Spiderman that we all grew up on?

The classical books, old movies, and shows I used to watch and read still mean something to me even now. I can watch or read them over and over again and still not get sick of them. I'm finding it really hard to get into newer content, which is why I started writing my own stories.

I do love reading nonfiction books though, always have. Does anyone seem to agree that the quality of entertainment has declined? I don’t even feel compelled to watch Disney’s Star Wars, Marvels, the new Batman, and so on. I don't expect each script writer or author to be the next William Shakespeare, but I do expect them to take pride in their work and give it their best shot, you know.

I don't enjoy watching and reading something that was poorly thought out. Slap on a cover and it's done. Or put that actor, who made offensive comments about everyone and call it a day. Is it because they just don’t care anymore about quality and more about pushing a message?

I couldn't tell you exactly, but I have a funny feeling it’s all because of DIE.

Quality is officially dead for now, especially in the comic, gaming, and film industry. I really don’t understand these business models. Apparently, it’s not about making money anymore. Many talented and hard working independent creators and writers out there hardly get any recognition for their projects nowadays, and yet they're out there working regular jobs.

I guess time will tell what happens next and I think many of our institutions that once had high standards are burning down as we speak, due to the shady DIE hires and practices. That BlackRock money and Social Credit Scores is the only thing they seem to care about.

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