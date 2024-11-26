Author’s Note: This is the new and revised Welcome Page. Please read to see if you want to continue being subscribed to my Substack or if you’d just prefer to follow instead. Just remember that if you follow, you will NOT get any emails of my articles and blog posts. Ratings and disclaimers will be included for Mature Content. Just FYI.

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Only Paid Subscribers will be able to comment on all my posts, videos, Notes, and blogs. Subscribers will be able to access some free chapters, posts, and comment on Subscribers Only Notes.

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Here’s what is included in this Newsletter…

Nightmarish Reality Series:

You’ll get 5 full chapters to read and then afterwards, it’s sample chapters. You may get videos and some artwork. If you want to buy the books, they’re both on Amazon.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 - The Nightmare That Started It All (FREE TO READ!)

Chapter 2 - First Phase (FREE TO READ!)

Chapter 3 - Cuckoo Bird (FREE TO READ!)

Chapter 4 - Unwelcomed (FREE TO READ!)

Chapter 5 - Vacancy (FREE TO READ!)

Chapter 6 - Broken

Chapter 7 - Damaged

Chapter 8 - The Drawings

Chapter 9 - Stranger

Chapter 10 - Abandonment

Chapter 11 - The Hobo

Chapter 12 - Hostile

Chapter 13 - Silent Cry

Chapter 14 - Companion

Chapter 15 - Eye For An Eye

Chapter 16 - Disaster

Chapter 17 - Lean On Me

Chapter 18 - A Streak Of Green

Chapter 19 - Untroubled

Chapter 20 - You’re Not Alone

Chapter 21 - Faithful

Chapter 22 - The Watcher

Chapter 23 - Prematurely

Chapter 25 - Shatter

Chapter 26 - Ride With The Devil

Chapter 27 - Reflections

Chapter 28 - Stripped

Chapter 29 - Contract

Chapter 30 - Asylum

Nightmarish Revelations (Vol. 2)

Nightmarish Revelations is the sequel to Nightmarish Reality; however, I cannot post too many chapters due to spoilers. You’ll have to buy the books on Amazon to find out what happens next. Maybe I’ll post the full chapters for Paid Subscriptions… but we’ll see how that goes.

Nightmarish Reaction (Vol.3)

The Yaoi Place:

This space is only dedicated to YAOI. If you do not know what Yaoi means, it’s about male-to-male relationships. This is a collection of my own personal blogs that may include manga, movie reviews, TV shows, and so on.

Favorite BL/Yaoi Shows & Movies:

A Deadly Sacrifice (WIP)

Summary: A young man who just turned eighteen years old is going on a trip with his musical group boy band. His manager, who’s his mother, decides to take them to the Grand Hotel, where the biggest music festival is taking place.

Chapter 1 - The Grand Hotel

Chapter 2 - The First Encounter

Chapter 3 - Once In A Lifetime

Chapter 4 - The Soul In Your Eyes

The War Between The Divide (WIP)

Summary: A young man suddenly finds himself in the middle of a war and he must pick a side in order to survive.

An Unlikely Bond Of Faith (WIP)

Summary: Two men from different walks of life must work together if they want to get rid of a notorious gangster, who rules the inner streets with an iron fist.

Nowhere Prison (WIP/MA-18+)

Summary: A young man named Kit Ramos thinks he’ll be free soon from a minor traffic accident, but is quickly transported to an unknown location. It’s a Hellish place where no prisoner ever truly escapes.

King of Worms (WIP/MA-18+)

Summary: A young man is forced to suffer a horrible curse for the rest of his life, and finding a cure for it will push him over the edge…

The Poisonous Orchid (WIP/MA)

Summary: Two childhood friends, who are now enemies as adults, still have feelings for each other…

Movie & TV Reviews:

Mostly reviews about things I’ve seen and watched, whether it’s foreign films or old black-and-white classics.

A Light In the Darkness

This is a fantasy and adventure genre for random short stories. However, it will focus on these main characters, Alexander and Petronella, who are the last two unicorns on Earth.

Chronicles of the Gunslinger

A writing project that I’m working on that’s a satirical space opera.

Miscellaneous:

I may upload other writing projects, videos, art, and what not that’s not included above here. It all just depends on how it goes. There’s other things I may be working on from the sidelines.

Unexpected Love Bombing

Summary: A young woman desperately wants to get into the Great Hall of Deaths, but things don’t go according to her plans…

Hot Topics Of The Day:

Reaction Videos/Other Blogs:

Short Stories/Random Blogs:

Poems:

Chapter Readings/Teaser Trailers:

News/Politics:

I’ll also post videos dealing with current events, topics, and issues that are going on in the world. Many of my video posts will deal with the dangers of Islam, Muslims, and Sharia Law.

Political Islam/Other News:

Political Cartoons/Memes:

Video Gameplays/Commentary:

And that’s it.

Some housekeeping…

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