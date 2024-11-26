Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Gail's avatar
Gail
Apr 13, 2025

How way cool are you?✌🏼

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1 reply by W.D. Lady
Rich Boss's avatar
Rich Boss
Nov 23, 2025

I love your style. It’s a lot like mine. I run a small business so I don’t have a lot of time for social media but have fallen in love with Substack because they don’t censor me. I’m sorry you lost your paid subscriber but I’ll fill in the gap for at least a year. It may take some time to read all your stories and stuff, but hey, I’ve got a year.

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1 reply by W.D. Lady
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