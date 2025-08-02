Author’s Note: This is a free-style writing, so there may be some grammar and spelling mistakes. This is a dark comedy, fantasy, and romance story.

The Knight In White

In the hallway, Sharon followed me and the Knight of the Royal Blood, even though I was thrashing about.

"Put me down!" I shouted.

Immediately, he put me down and I gave him an angry glare.

"I can walk just fine, thank you,” I said, brushing myself off.

Sharon slowly peaked her head behind the Knight of the Royal Blood and smiled at me.

”Maybe you should ask him what his name is?" she said, quite frankly.

"My name is Sebastian Duncan. My family is from the Duncan Bloodline of great knights and warriors,” Sebastian said.

He then took my hand and kissed it.

Eww! What the—! I cleaned my hand with my shirt.

"I didn't ask and I don’t care…” I said, not impressed at all by his lineage.

"Please, go away now." I turned around and tried to sneak away from him.

Sebastian grabbed my hand gently and kneeled before me. "I'd rather stay by your side for all eternity."

Sharon awkwardly waved at me. "Well, since you two are busy. I'll be leavi--"

"Wait! You come back here!" I instantly grabbed Sharon's arm and yanked her back.

"You can't leave me here with… HIM.”

Sharon sighed. "I thought you didn't need my help whatsoever. You said you'd kill yourself by jumping off a cliff or some other way, I forgot."

I quickly removed Sebastian's hand away from mine.

"I said that?" I asked.

"You did, you did." Sharon nodded in agreement. "For a Defender of the City, you sure are picky about your death."

"I don't want you to jump off a cliff," Sebastian said, pulling me close.

"Can you two just get a room already?" said a familiar voice from down the hall.

I raised my brow and looked at my other schoolmate, Eric Boudelaire, who was a rival of mine. He was one of the Defenders in Lethal Combat Class. Obviously, not from the same family tree as mine, but he was one of the top fighters in the Academy.

I pushed Sebastian away from me and gave Boudelaire a piece of my mind, standing my ground. "Listen here, dipshit. We are not together. Okay? I don't know this guy."

Boudelaire smoothly combed his hand through his short, black hair. His black eyes were radiant with such light and all the girls had a crush on him. Even Sharon, my only friend on campus, who's supposedly a Healer, was blushing madly. Boudelaire had his gigantic and wide sword with him, which he carried on his back, and he was also nearly six feet tall. The dude was a jerk in so many ways, and I hated him so much.

He's always so cocky and full of himself. I thought.

"Tell that Dog of the Royal Blood to respect the campus rules around here," he said, towering over me.

I poked Boudelaire in the chest with my finger multiple times and told him to back off. "Why don't you tell him yourself, you moron? Why can't you mind your own damn business?"

All of a sudden, Boudelaire grabbed my arm and was dragging me away from my classmates. Sebastian, who had been quiet during this whole time, furrowed his brows in anger.

"HEY, HEY! LET GO OF ME." I said, trying to get loose from his unyielding grip.

In a flash of light, Sebastian stood in front of Boudelaire and held his long blade up to his neck. He was definitely pissed off about something.

"Release my Maiden, you disgusting filth," he said, not mincing his words at all.

“Maiden?” Boudelaire and I literally said it at the same time.

Boudelaire laughed at this remark and let go of my hand. "I didn't know you Dogs of the Royal Blood had a thing for peasant girls."

I was livid and got in between them both.

What the hell? Peasant girl?!

“I AM NOT A PEASANT!" I said, in a fit of rage. "I'm from the Defender Family. You will not insult my bloodline, my name, and my Death Status, you hear me Mister. I'm going to get my Death Badge soon, and you'll see my name in the Hall of Great Deaths, you freaking idiot. Don't you dare call me that ever again."

Both Sebastian and Boudelaire looked down at me, blinking. I was a tiny midget compared to them.

"If you think I'm going to let you fight and embarrass me and my family, you have another thing coming, you freaking jerk,“ I said, still yelling at Boudelaire, who seemed quite shocked by my response.

Sharon had to step in as a coach and calm me down several times, since I was yelling and screaming like a lunatic in the hallway. Everybody was watching us at this point. Some of them had to cover their ears, due to the vulgar words that were coming out of my mouth.

I kept coming back to Boudelaire every minute though. "If you call me a peasant girl one more time—I dare you! You call me that, you're dead. I will challenge you to the death and you will freaking lose so badly, your head will spin so fast."

Sharon whispered in my ear. "Psst! Persephone, that's enough. Settle down now…”

"And one more thing," I interjected. "If my father was alive today, he'd be so ashamed that one of the Boudelaires would ever call us lower class and he's probably rolling in his grave right now after hearing such horrible statements coming out of your smug mouth."

Sharon gently pulled on my arm and then shoved me into the girls bathroom. She slammed the door shut behind us. It wasn't long before I stepped out and Sebastian and Boudelaire were fighting once again, in the hallway.

"Is he even listening to me? Ugh. He’s as dense as a rock,” I said aloud.

Sharon had to explain the obvious. "They're fighting for your honor. Duh!"

"That doesn't make any sense whatsoever..."

"I'M GONNA KILL YOU. YOU’RE A DOG OF THE ROYAL BLOOD." Bloudelaire shouted, taking out his gigantic sword, but Sebastian counterattacked his move so fast that he couldn’t even see it.

"You stay away from my Love. Your kind shouldn't touch someone so pure."

Boudelaire was even more outrage by this reply. All the students cleared out immediately, knowing that the Boudelaires have a special ability and they all use this ultimate technique. I watched as half the lockers in my area were ripped to shreds within less than a minute.

I need to stop this… but I have no idea what is going on or even what they’re fighting about exactly. I thought, wondering what in the hell were the boys fighting about in the first place.

It couldn’t be me, could it?

Sharon had to yank me back into the girls restroom, since debris was flying everywhere.

"We need to talk, Peresphone Milred!”

"Again?" I raised my brow and tilted my head in disbelief. “What is it this time?”

"Don't you see it?"

"No," I said, bluntly.

"They're in love.” Sharon smiled at me.

"With who? Themselves?" I asked, giving her a confused look. “With you?”

Sharon folded her arms and shook her head at me. "My God, you are thick-headed. I remember that time when you hit that big forehead of yours, when you fell off that swing, and I thought you'd be retarded for the rest of your life, but here we are..."

"Don't tell me," I said.

Sharon sighed. "You dummy, they like you."

"No, they don't. I don't know any of them. Who are they, again?"

"Maybe you should stop trying to kill yourself and get a boyfriend and then get married."

"How about no? End of story.”

"Yes, yes I know. But the boys seem to really like you and you should pick one of them to be your boyfriend, before you decide to jump off a cliff. I know you like the thought of dying for a great cause and all, but maybe you should go on a date and if you don't like it... then kill yourself. At least you tried, right?”

"Seriously?"

Sharon smacked me across the head so fast. "What do you have to lose?"

"My dignity. Did-did you just hit me?” I asked, pointing at myself.

“I was hoping that slap would make you less retarded.” Sharon was getting impatient with me.

“Sharon, I’m not going on a date with any of them. I'd rather be dead! I'm going to commit suicide tonight—or tomorrow. You'll see."

"Uh-huh. Who am I kidding? I'm talking to a Defender, who's head is thicker than a brick wall. What am I going to do with you, Persephone Milred?"

"Don't try to stop me."

Sharon blinked once. “I wasn’t going to, but maybe you should ask one of the professors how to kill yourself quicker. They have experience with these sorts of things…”

As soon as I stepped out of the girls restroom, half the campus was practically gone. Sharon followed me everywhere, like my shadow.

"Oh look! They took the fight outside." Sharon said, pointing excitedly. “Isn’t that romantic? And it’s such a beautiful day too.”

"Great... now half the Academy’s gone."

"Hopefully, we don't have class tomorrow." Sharon said, eagerly. “By the way, you should come over my house for some tea and biscuits later on. And then, we’ll think of a plan on how you can get your Death Badge. Okay?”

Sharon gave me a hug and skipped away, humming a tune to herself despite all the rubble around her.

That girl… something’s not right with that girl at all. I thought, watching Sharon wave goodbye to me down the street. My right cheek was still red after she hit it and I rubbed it lightly.

Did Sharon really just slap me and I didn’t even know it or feel it?

Sebastian and Boudelaire were still staring each other down in a Death Match with their swords drawn while I watched from the sidelines.

I hope they’re not going to be here all day and night… I wondered, yawning loudly. I am a very busy person and I’ve got to kill myself today.

Copyrighted © 2025.

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