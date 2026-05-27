Author’s Note: This is a free-style writing, so there may be some grammar and spelling mistakes. This is a dark comedy, fantasy, and romance story.

The First Date

Sharon was humming a tune to herself and served me some organic, green mint tea at the table. Sharon’s garden was full of roses and flowery shrubs, including colorful butterflies floating calmly in the breeze. I had a look of pure defeat on my face and I hadn’t slept a wink last night; Sharon placed two cubes of sugar into my white and pink, flora teacup. She brought over the milk and poured it in slowly, and then stirred my tea with a tiny spoon just the way that I liked it.

“So, tell me Persephone... how did it go at the Academy yesterday?” she asked, warmly with a bright smile on her glowing face.

I couldn’t speak and my mouth was wide open in shock. My hair was still a tangled mess with sticks and mud; I hadn’t gone home due to the guilt and shame I felt. My mother couldn’t see me in this fearful, shaken state. There was no color in my cheeks and I was starving, since I hadn’t eaten for hours. Sharon used her one index finger to close my mouth.

My lips trembled and I began to sob. Then, my head hit the table and all I could do was cry loudly.

Sharon patted my head. “There there, it couldn’t have been that bad. Now, could it?”

Sitting to my right was the Knight of the Royal Blood, Sebastian. On my left was Eric Boudelaire, one of the Defenders in Lethal Combat Class. I was literally stuck between these two murdering psychos and there was no way I could kill myself in peace, without them messing up everything.

Is it really so hard for a girl to die in battle? I thought. Why is dying so difficult for me to do? I’m nothing but a total loser.

Sharon then poured tea for herself.

“My life is ruined,” I shouted. “It’s all your fault. You both got me suspended from class!” I pointed at both of them, Sebastian and Boudelaire.

“You can’t blame them, Persephone.” Sharon sighed.

“You guys destroyed everything. The whole Academy needs reconstruction… the hallways, the lab rooms, the gym, the theater, and our classrooms. My Beloved Father is probably rolling in his grave right now, because I didn’t die an honorable death in battle. He’s talking to my Grandfather and saying, ‘How in the world could I raise a total failure, who can’t even die like everybody else?’ My family’s bloodline is now tainted by YOU––the Knight of the Royal Blood. I’ve brought shame to everyone.”

“At least the cafeteria is still in tip-top shape,” Sharon stated, bluntly.

“You didn’t even stick around, remember? You left early... there’s a freaking crater in the middle of the room!”

“Oh my!” Sharon covered her mouth in shock, but then shrugged it off with such indifference. “Oh well.”

She giggled to herself. “I’m sure they’ll fix it in a matter of days.”

“Days?! It’ll be weeks—maybe months until we can get back to class.”

“It’s almost like a mini-vacation,” Sharon replied.

“VACATION?! All I wanted to do was to die in peace with honor.”

Sharon nodded silently and poured some more tea for Sebastian, who was quiet and had his arms folded. Boudelaire couldn’t look me in the eye and kept his head lowered in shame. They both knew that if one of them ever tried to explain themselves or speak out, I’d be beating them up in an instant with my mighty, small fists—or at least try to. There was no way in Hell I’d be able to kick them to high heaven.

Sharon stirred her tea and then took a sip. “Sounds like such delightful good news, right Persephone?

“DELIGHTFUL?!” I questioned in pure rage. “HOW IS ANY OF THIS GOOD NEWS?”

“At least you didn’t get expelled.” Sharon always looked at the bright side of everything. “Is that why you came over for tea today, Persephone?” she wondered, giving tea to Boudelaire who kindly accepted it.

This isn’t the Tea Party I had in mind… I thought as my eyebrows twitched like the Hellfire of Hades. I wanted a Tea Party with Sharon. Alone.

I tried to contain my anger and slumped back down in my chair in utter disgrace. My entire family’s legacy of Defenders was completely obliterated in one blow.

“Where else was I supposed to go? Back home with these two Bloodhounds following me everywhere?” I asked, giving Sharon a stare that would make anyone turn pale.

Of course, Sharon’s face flushed bright red. “Your mother would be so proud of you,” she said, beaming with utmost joy. “You bringing home not one, but two possible love interests!”

“LOVE INTERESTS?!” I was boiling and about to explode, but then I suddenly remembered something.

“Are you on fucking drugs, Sharon?”

Sharon blinked, took out her bag, checked her prescription, and then shook her head. “I’ve never been so high before in my life and I didn’t even take my medication yet.”

I slapped my forehead as if a giant mosquito had just landed. “I should’ve known better... you’re always this positive in every situation and full of light that it’s brutally annoying.”

Sharon nodded happily. “That I am... but we seriously need to work on your people skills, Persephone. You haven’t mentioned anything about your two guests.”

I grated my teeth in frustration. “I’m going to lose my fucking mind. What am I supposed to tell my mother?”

“Just tell her that you had a little mishap and it’ll work itself out.”

I blinked at her. “You call this a mishap?”

Sharon shrugged her shoulders. “Which one are you going out with? This would be like your first date with a guy—um… two guys actually.”

“Excuse me? What did you just say?” I suddenly got up out of my chair and pointed at her with disgust. “There’s not going to be a first date. Not over my dead body.”

“Uh-huh.” Sharon was not amused whatsoever. “Whatever you say, Persephone. So which one is the cutest, in your opinion? Did you forget these Gentlemen’s names already?”

Sharon couldn’t keep her mouth shut. “Oops! I think they’re both kinda cute. I’d probably go for the one that went into the Dark Haunted Forest, if you know what I mean. You could’ve gotten eaten by a bear.”

“SHARON!” I grabbed Sharon by the neck and shook her wildly. “I WANTED TO BE EATEN BY A BEAR!”

“That poor bear…he would’ve gotten such bad indigestion and suffered miserably.” Sharon was completely unharmed as I quickly lost my energy and collapsed on the table.

“You know what you need?” Sharon asked. “I mean, just look at your hair and your clothes. You haven’t even taken a shower.”

Sharon’s eyes gleamed brightly. “LET’S DO A MAKE OVER!”

My life literally flashed before my eyes as Sharon pushed me off the table and dragged me by the arm.

“Are you crazy, Sharon!?” I tried to get away from her, but it was no use. “We’re not doing this. I won’t do this. Not over my gravesite.”

“Okay.” Sharon lifted me like I weighed nothing, took me inside her house, and threw my living corpse in the bathroom, right in the tub where she had it as a bubble bath. Warm soapy water splashed everywhere.

“I’ve always prepared for this day, Persephone. Special occasions like these are my speciality. One day, I’ll be your wedding planner. You’ll thank me someday,” Sharon said, laughing as she slammed the door and locked it with several bolts, chains, wooden boards, and keys.

I could hear the pounding of nails and a hammer. “Don’t worry, we’ll get you out in a jiffy!” Sharon said, making sure I wasn’t getting out.

It’s almost like I was setup from the start by my best friend. As I sat in the tub with my wet clothes still on, I grabbed a towel, covered my face, and screamed into it.

Just you wait until I get outta here and escape, Sharon. Oh, it’s Game On.

Copyrighted © 2025.

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