Author’s Note: In order to preserve my sanity, I had to write something funny to clear my head. This is not officially set in stone, but it’s a short story I’ve been working on. This is a free-style writing, so there may be some grammar and spelling mistakes. This is a dark comedy, fantasy, and romance story.

The Dark Haunted Forest

I ran as fast as I could, breathing heavily. My long hair whipping through the wind and I knew I couldn’t stop, because something… someone was chasing me. All day, I had felt this strange presence creeping closer and closer. I couldn’t explain it. It didn’t feel dark; however, I kept having an odd sensation that I was being watched the moment I left my house. It was strange that for all these years, I had never felt more terrified than today.

Most times, I just walk to the Academy and do my studies. I don’t live very far from the campus, only a few blocks away.

I need to keep moving, I thought. My legs were getting sore from all the jogging.

The only safe place for me would be away from the public, so I can confront whatever this entity is. I had just bought a gun from an illegal street vendor.

Whatever or whoever was following me was going to get a special surprise of their life.

I’m not a bumbling fool. Not a weakling––nobody messes with me. The only one worse than me is my mother. I’m from the Defender’s Family Tree. We protect and guard, even if it means risking our own lives.

The only reason I went in the forest alone in the middle of the night was to get away from this shadow and put an end to it, once and for all. Somebody was following me everywhere and the only way to get rid of that entity was to do the stupidest thing imaginable.

"Are you insane, Persephone Milred?" Sharon said, staring at me as if I had lost my damn mind completely.

"Yes, I’m going to finish it once and for all. This is driving me crazy!”

I just wanted to end it, to leave this world with a bang…or maybe I’d get eaten by a murderous bear. Such an honor would make my father proud, knowing that his daughter fought a vicious beast, only to die fighting it to the very end.

“I’m not afraid of death. It’s the living that I’m afraid of. Once I get my Death Badge, my father will be proud of me and I’ll be in the Hall of Great Deaths.”

"Okie dokie… you’re a strange one, that’s for sure. But didn’t your mother want you to get married and have kids?”

“Marriage is totally out of the question. I’m going to become a Defender of the City and then die extremely young. That’s the life for me.”

Sharon wasn’t surprised by this statement at all, because I’d been saying it since I was four years old. “All right. It's your funeral. Good luck! I hope you get in the Hall of Great Deaths. Must be nice dying at your age."

"Thanks, but you must keep this a secret for now. I appreciate you encouraging me all these years. I will miss you dearly, but the afterlife awaits…" I entered the forest and run on ahead.

Sharon stood there with a dumbfounded expression on her face and then she sighed, shrugging her shoulders. "I’m so glad I didn’t grow up in a family of Defenders. They’re all batshit crazy…”

“Glad I'm not a part of this stupidity," She turns around, only to confront a bright beaming light before her.

A tall blondie man, dressed in a white military uniform stepped out. His hair seemed almost silvery, glowing unnaturally under the moonlight. His skin was pale and his big blue, sapphire eyes looked like cat’s eyes.

"Where is she?" he asked in an emotionless tone, holding a large silver sword.

Sharon gawked at his beautiful aura with her light brown eyes; she was completely speechless as to who this individual was and why he suddenly showed up out of nowhere.

"I don’t know..." she said, blinking. “Who are you looking for exactly?”

He glanced over her shoulder, standing over six feet tall. Sharon couldn’t believe how tall he was as she was only five feet and four inches.

The man had a powerful presence, but he sighed deeply in what sounded like frustration. "She went into the Dark Haunted Forest alone, didn't she?"

"Yea..." Sharon cringed a little at the mere sight of him. Now, I know why Milred was so determined to kill herself.

"I better get going now. This is a little awkward for me…” Sharon ran away from him almost immediately.

"Why is she always going into dangerous places all by herself?" he asked, in an angry tone.

"To get away from you. I don't blame her!" Sharon shouted, trying to explain before heading out. She wanted to get far, far away from here.

The blondie narrowed his eyes. "Why is she always trying to kill herself? Is this the life of a Defender?"

Knight of the Royal Blood. Made with AI.

*****

I sat down on a tree stump, huffing and puffing. I was tired from all the running and my legs were cramping up from getting away from that awful presence. I sighed in relief and hoped some real predator would find me and quickly put me out of my misery. The crackling of tree branches and leaves caught me off guard. I held out my pepper spray, just in case.

"Who's there?" I shouted, looking behind me.

When I heard nothing, I figured it was just my imagination. The Dark Haunted Forest was notorious for killing anyone who entered. There were all kinds of dangerous beasts roaming free. Creatures that no man had ever seen before.

“Any minute now…” I whispered, getting a little impatient.

I sighed out in disappointment. Was this forest really haunted? Or were the teachers all lying to us about this area, so we wouldn’t stray too far from campus?

I soon noticed a shadowy figure, standing right behind me. There was a bright flash of light and some reptilian creature fell at my feet, lifeless and dead. I saw its huge gaping jaws with rows of large, sharp teeth and its tongue was sticking out. A man had his sword drawn out and it was dripping with blood. I dropped the pepper spray right away.

“It’s you!” I shouted, stepping back.

“That is correct.”

"What the hell do you want from me?" I had my hands up in surrender.

"I don't think you understand the situation you're in right now," he said, softly.

"Listen, I don't want any problems, okay. Just let me go and I'll be on my way. I don’t want to be killed by a Knight of the Royal Blood. I don’t want to bring dishonor to my parents."

"I'm afraid I can't do that..."

Where's a bear when you need one? I thought, realizing now that I'm screwed and my entire family legacy has now gone down the drain in shame and disgust.

"Why are you always running away from me?" He lowered his weapon, which was longer than his hair.

"Don't come any closer! Or I will shoot you." I took out my pistol from my pocket and aimed it at him. “Defender’s gotta do what a Defender’s gotta do.”

He stared down at the plastic, pink water pistol in my hands. "Um...you do know that's not a real gun, right?"

"Damn it! Why does this keep happening to me? That freaking guy gave me the wrong one! Oh, my God. Ugh!" I threw it against a tree, breaking it in half.

I have such bad luck and I couldn’t get a real gun even if I wanted to.

"You were going to shoot me with that?"

"Maybe. I dunno...” I said, folding my arms.

"Do you think I'm going to harm you?" he asked.

"Listen, dude. Whoever you are. I don't know what you want, but don't take another step closer."

He took one step toward me, regardless of my warnings.

"Your family bloodline is seriously messed up! You’re the murdering kind, so if you could please go away I’ll find a bear or some lizard beast to kill me instead. You don't need to kill me… I—I'll do it myself. It's quicker and faster than if you slashed me with your sword."

"Actually, slashing you with my sword would be quicker. I could easily gut you through."

"No, no! That's not necessary. It's kinda bloody and you'll get my blood and guts all over your nice white soldier's uniform."

I smiled a fake smile.

The serious expression on his face made me shiver as he could clearly kill me right this instant.

"Okay, fine." I gave up right then and there. “Just don’t tell my parents I was killed by a Knight of the Royal Blood and we’ll have a deal.”

“Deal,” he said, narrowing his eyes.

I took a deep breath, hoping this would end already. "Make it quick and not so bloody. You know, I don't want my guts spilling out and everything. But if you gotta kill me, then hurry it up already." I fixed my jacket and pulled up my hair in a neat little ponytail.

"All right, I'm ready," I laughed, nervously.

The blondie stared at his blade and then approached me. I closed my eyes as he was preparing to stab me in the stomach.

"Finally, this is it. Time's up. Hopefully, Sharon doesn't miss me too much," I whispered as tears fell from my eyes.

The blondie's blue eyes glinted like fire under the moonlight. All of a sudden, I was pulled forward. The sword dropped to the ground, in the short grass. My eyes widened as I felt his mouth on mine.

He was kissing me. What the hell is this? Exactly, what is really going on around here? He shoved his tongue in my mouth and wrapped his firm hands tightly around me. I literally couldn't move as he pushed me gently against a tree, pressing his body against mine.

I'm in so much fucking trouble right now, I thought.

Knights of the Royal Blood and Defenders don’t mix at all. It’s against the rules and punishable by death. Unknowingly, getting involved with an elite, military soldier of the highest order was not on my To-Do-List today.

When he finally withdrew, I pushed him away in fear.

"Wait, why aren't you killing me?" I stated matter of factly.

"I would never kill you..."

I wiped my mouth with my hand, but I was still blushing madly. My face was brighter than a tomato and he knew it.

"Your family is going to want me dead. So, let's just clear up this misunderstanding right now."

"I love you," he whispered in my ear.

I nearly fainted. "Are you freaking serious? I—I can't deal with this right now. I already have a lot of personal dramas in my life and this…whatever this is…is doomed from the start. So, just walk your butt back to your parents, okay?"

His eyes and expression softened a little. "I want to remain by your side forever."

In an instant, I ran for the hills. This can’t be happening! I’m supposed to die an honorable death. Why can’t I die like everybody else?

He didn't realize how fast I was as I darted the hell out of there.

When he was out of sight, I chuckled to myself. "My God, he is so delusional. He must’ve lost his damn mind."

As soon as I took another step, the long-haired blondie was in front of me. I glared at him with utter rage. Turning around again, I tripped… only to bump right into him seconds later.

"What the—?" I fell backwards on the hard ground with a mighty thud.

Looking up directly at him and seeing no other expression on his face, except a blank look, I struggled to rise.

"Don't be afraid. I mean you no harm."

My face turned pale. "You sure about that, buddy?"

He had a slight smile on his face, which looked disturbing under the moonlight.

"I'll make you mine... one way or another."

"Huh? This is against the law!" I spat, sweating bullets.

He instantly took my hand, yanked me upward, and put me over his shoulder. I was kicking and screaming at this point.

"Put me down, you psycho!”

Of course, he was obviously way too strong for me to take out on my own. Knights of the Royal Blood are superhuman and incredibly strong. Defenders are usually the weakest of the human species, which is why we’re up in the front of the battlefield and die first.

"I'm going to kill you, if you don't put me down this second!" He suddenly put me down on the grass as I commanded.

"As you wish, Milady."

"Whoa...?" I was greatly confused at this point and from then on afterwards.

I nearly fainted, but the man caught me before I could fall. We were facing eye to eye. "What is wrong with you?" I asked.

"I’ll do anything you want, please ask from now on," he stated, holding me up because I was having a bit of a mental breakdown at this stage.

"Oh, God. I've died and gone to Hell! This is a freaking nightmare." I started to cry and bawl out. “My life is over. The shame! My family will be disgraced for all of eternity. I’ll never get in the Hall of Great Deaths with the likes of you.”

I shoved him off me, because he was breathing down the back of my neck.

"Don't you dare follow me!"

Before I knew it, he was standing right there.

"Shit!"

"I'm not leaving you behind to wander the forest." He grabbed my hand and yanked me forward. “I’ll keep you safe and out of danger from now on.”

“Holy cow! I’m totally screwed.”

I dug my shoes in the dirt; he had to practically drag me out of that Dark Haunted forest. I was yelling and cursing at him loudly. I told him I wanted to die a warrior’s death. But he didn’t listen to me whatsoever and continued on, smiling to himself and even humming a tune.

The blondie picked up his sword off the grass, without a care in the world. His one hand gripped both my hands as he forced me to come with him back to the Academy. I had to sit beside him in class that day. It was not a pleasant experience—in fact, it was so embarrassing. My face was hot and red all throughout our teacher’s lectures.

The blondie had not a drop of sweat on his forehead and seemed completely unfazed by what had just happened to me, moments ago. He kept staring at me during class; he had a fixation on me that I couldn’t explain. Not to mention, any random guy who approached me he’d instantly give a cold, hard glare at them, which made it even worse.

Why did I have to get the murdering, jealous one…? I questioned to myself.

Me, on the other hand, was exhausted and passed out on my desk. My hair was knotted and had small twigs, including dead leaves. My face was covered in sweat and my clothes were dirty and disheveled. Sharon slowly walked over to me, noticing the Knight of the Royal Blood. She leaned over and lowered her head, whispering quietly.

"Do you want me to plan your escape and your death next time?" she asked, worriedly.

"No..."

"I will think of something else..." Sharon sighed. "I finally understand what you meant earlier. He's a bit of a creepy stalker. How long has he been following you exactly? He’s cute, but still not normal like all the other guys here."

"Please, just leave," I said, hitting my forehead on the desk multiple times over.

"Maybe you should just tell him that you're not into him like that?"

"I ALREADY TOLD HIM!"

The class went silent and Sharon moseyed away from me, seeing how clearly upset I was. After class finally ended, I thought I was finally free from my captor, but apparently not as he lifted me off the chair and carried me out of the classroom in front of everybody, in public view.

Copyrighted © 2025.

Knight of the Royal Blood. Image created by AI.

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