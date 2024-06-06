"No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader. No surprise in the writer, no surprise in the reader." ~ Robert Frost

I remember writing about this topic years ago on Wordpress. There's so many things I wrote on that site for eleven years. Slowly moving forward, putting all my efforts into my own website (www.nightmarishreality.com) and Substack, it will be awhile before getting used to the feeling of not being censored or banned for expressing an honest opinion. That's why you don't put all your eggs in one basket, folks.

I'm going to discuss the types of writers: what makes a great writer, a good writer, and what makes a lazy writer. A good writer can become a great writer, but it depends on a few factors. The Greats of the past such as Shakespeare, C.S. Lewis, J.R.R. Tolkien, and Allan Edgar Poe would be in this category, because their stories are timeless classics that have made a huge impact in the world. J. K. Rowling with the Harry Potter series is another example of a great writer, despite the hate she gets for her views on the Trans Agenda/Cult Ideology.

Let's get this out of the way right now.

I'm not a fan of Harry Potter; I’ve never read any of her books and never watched the movies. But I fully support J. K. Rowling for calling out how the Trans Cult is a Predatory Terrorist Organization (such as BLM and Antifa) that seek to set women’s rights back another 200 years. Men and women are not the same; trans women are mentally ill men who should never compete in women's sport, should never be allowed in women's spaces, nor women's locker rooms.

For the safety of young girls and women everywhere, we should have our own separate safe spaces. Why are certain races and cultures given their own spaces, but not little girls and women? Such injustices need to be spoken out about more often. It’s just common sense, and that’s the only reason why I support J.K. Rowling and why I’m now a fan of hers.

All right, I'm done ranting.

Good writers care about the little details and do research in order to create a realistic world. Good writers care about character development and story. Good writers can be great writers if they don't care about taking risks. Good writers take the time and effort to world build. Good writers consider and listen to constructive criticisms.

Good writers don't insult their audience and their readers by saying, "White men are all evil!," or "White Supremacy ruined my chances of becoming the first, black trans person, who's disabled!” Good writers aren't afraid to learn new things and grow in the process. They shouldn't be ignorant of facts and the truth, especially if they are discussing certain topics and tropes. An example of this is making a story where all the villains are cops. Such a story is absurd, because it's rooted in propaganda and not based on actual reality.

Humans (whether they are cops or not) are capable of both good and evil, regardless of their skin color, their sex, and religion. Culture and religious cults always play a vital role in how certain groups of individuals act and behave in particular ways. When writers/authors depict all Christians as evil psychopaths, I wonder why these same writers don’t do the opposite and paint all Muslims as murdering villains in their story with the same wide brush.

A good writer should be able to clearly distinguish good and evil. Maybe some gray areas too; however they need to give clear intentions of both sides. What makes the villain do evil things? Why does he kill? What is the intent behind their actions? Writers need to give more insight and thought into developing better villains as much as the main protagonist(s) of their story.

So, what makes a lazy writer?

A lazy writer ignores logic and reason; they avoid doing research for themselves and are too brainwashed to read articles from other independent sources. A lazy writer doesn't care about facts nor truth. In fact, they twist and distort the truth to fit their own narratives. They insult their audience and their readers. Some of these writers are egotistical narcissists and only see themselves as the main role.

They can't handle criticism or even someone who simply disagrees with them. A lazy writer doesn't care about details, story, characters, and plot. Sometimes, they steal other writer’s ideas and stories, plagiarizing it completely. They especially don't care about editing and polishing their works. They certainly don't care about getting feedback outside their bubble or too scared to venture far away from their inner circles. A lazy writer doesn’t mature and has no intentions of learning from other people's perspectives.

A lazy writer is narrow-minded, quite often selfish, and displays their entitlement and arrogance to the world. In addition, a lazy writer will not get very far in life. In certain conditions, yes, maybe they do get some level of attention, money, and fame. But it's not going to last for long. It will be temporary and fleeting until nothing they create has a lasting impression. If you want an example of a lazy writer look no further than Hollywood, where creativity goes there to die.

Watch the new TV shows of Star Wars, Willow (which was cancelled), The Witcher, Star Trek, Marvels, and the movies that came out last year. Look at the trailers for the movies coming out this year. It's absolutely dismal. Hollywood writers, who are well known activists, are so into pushing The Agenda that they’ll ruin an entire franchise and burn beloved IPs to the ground.

Great writers create timeless masterpieces for everyone to enjoy for generations to come. Good writers work hard and never give up, trying to achieve their goals and dreams. Lazy writers just don't give a damn about anyone, but themselves, and come up with constant excuses as to why they can't do any better. They'll even consider themselves as "victims" as soon as anyone criticizes them, saying that it’s politically motivated when it’s not.

So let's recap here...

Great writers:

Create stories for everyone.

Make a set of believable rules in their world-building.

Care about plot and story.

Care about character arcs and development.

Polish their works.

Create multiple stories and novels.

Love their craft.

Handle criticism and accepts constructive feedback.

Are not usually political… except J. K. Rowling, but she's all right for stating facts about biology.

Good writers:

Work hard and never give up.

Accept feedback willingly, even if it's negative.

Want to learn the craft.

Have a passion for writing.

Edit and polish their works.

Don't insult their audience.

Actually do research on the topics they want to discuss.

Are not afraid of taking chances and risks.

Don't censor themselves.

Don't apologize for telling the truth.

Aren’t activists, who self insert themselves into every popular IP; for example, Marvel, Star Wars, Batman, etc.

Lazy writers:

Hate their audience and their readers.

Insult their audience and their readers, once everyone rejects the writers’ political beliefs and ideas.

Are activists.

Don't care about giving attention to details.

Don't do any research on actual biology, math, science, or topics they have no basic knowledge on.

Cannot handle criticism.

Consider themselves as a minority or a "victim" when there's a huge backlash.

Don't learn from past mistakes.

Tend to fail upwards to temporary fame, money, and fortune.

Don't want to hear different sides and opinions.

Don't care about polishing their works. They have no sense of editing and no sense of continuity.

Have massive egos and a sense of entitlement.

Attacks other writers and critics for their honest views.

When they fail, they will never blame themselves for their own actions.

Will blame their audience and their readers for not watching or buying their works, whether it's a movie or a book.

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