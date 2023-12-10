Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Untold Stories from the Void's avatar
Untold Stories from the Void
Jul 30, 2025

I LOVE THIS. I was kinda like huh for a bit and then oh my god I got hit with a piano with this one!!! I don’t know if you’ll read this and I realize it’s old but damn I like it.

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