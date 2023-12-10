It's hidden beneath

a thinly, black veil

that you believe masks

you from idealism.



Your purity shattered,

in one strong, swift current.

Loosely wrapped,

the charade falls off

when you try to

reach out for strength.



Drifting in calm air,

floating away is your nobility.

It's quick and fleeting

like your words.



Truth was never yours,

but deception is

your best friend.

Your convictions are

just vague, soft whispers,

broken and empty promises

you fantasize in

an everlasting,

static pool.



Your thoughts come

undone when the

tide shakes vehemently

at the door,

your sacred church.



One small rift

you wither,

tossing and turning

till you reach

the bottom,

where sand shifts

under your wobbly feet.



What's left

in the storm

of your former self

is nothing

but a dark,

hollow shell.



This is what

you reveal to me.

You're a killer

in the midst.



I've seen what

you really are,

your true form

cannot trick me.



Revolting impulses,

as desperate as flies

covering a decayed

package of ravaged meat.

Abnormal delusions

manifested into lustful intentions

of a different nature.



You claim your

one step

closer to divinity,

but your

one step closer

to the ungodly.



Don't touch me

with those sickly hands.

Don't kiss me

with those incestuous lips

that spread lies.



Keep away from me

you contorted soul.

your depravity is

so transparent,

insidiously creeping

into private spaces

in the dead of night.



Your laugh

is quivering

as your biased faith.

Your ruefulness is

a venomous serpent.

Your forked tongue

is two halves

of you.

One is more

dangerous than the other.



Stop calling me

little doll,

little lamb

left for

the slaughtering.

You treat me

like your

dear plaything.



Get your sickness

away from me.

You heartless spirit,

you shadow

from the depths

of the

darkest pit.

So thick and ghastly

your lecherous eyes,

blinded in a fog.



I'm not afraid

of your

malicious threats.



Not going back

to careless days

and tranquil dreams,

simulating death.



You think you

have a hold on me?



Don't forget our

Heavenly Father,

who you devout

yourself to.

Remember, He sees

all and everything

you do.



For when the

time comes that

you shall rise

to a higher plane

of existence,

that rapture you call it,

your fall will be

so far from grace

you'll never see

who fooled you.

Copyrighted © 2012-2023

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and Don’t Sleep Journal.

Visit Don’t Sleep Journal

Leave a comment