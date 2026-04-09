“Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.” ~ Marcus Aurelius

Hello everyone! 😁

This is the first--no, I think this is the third time I'm using Substack's new writing feature directly on their App.

Once again, I'm testing it out, since it's updated and they changed the layout… including some other things like links and photos.

Has anyone tried it out yet and written lengthy articles on the App itself?

I don't know, because the last time I tried it… the second attempt kind of worked but didn't. 🫤

I remember one day writing a long formatted article and it couldn’t save it whatsoever.

So, I ended up losing it all entirely... oh well. 😅

Image by Nguyễn Phạm Trinh Trinh.

Thank you so much for reading and you guys have a lovely day! 😁❤️