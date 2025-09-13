Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Susan Crabtree's avatar
Susan Crabtree
Sep 13, 2025

The storms begin the moment we enter this world. Tossing, turning, chasing us. It is in making good choices. Positive energy is given.

We will always have those who sit in the peanut gallery criticizing, but I have learned that their poor souls have nothing else to give, & reject those gifts. Yet, there’s always a promise tucked into righteous choices. And, that might take time to come to fruition, but I assure you, it’s worth the wait. 🎀 🤝 ♥️

Great work ✍️ W. D. Lady!

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Gary's avatar
Gary
Sep 13, 2025

Thank you! That was beautiful

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