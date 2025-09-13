Triggered
A POEM...
Author’s Note - I wrote this years ago, but it seems more relevant to what’s happening right now. I’m not good with poems in general… and yet I still try to write them. This was first called Blocked, but I think Triggered is a better title.
Sensitive ears twitching, triggering lectures foam rage, makes skin itch. Cowardice is comfort, blankets tightly covers and hides within, attempting to conceal the fearful truth. Lies soothe, numbs the brain, in a drunken state of deep consciousness. Knowledge doesn’t reach hardened souls get cold, ignoring all the senses dumbing them down. Intoxicated outbursts, no humility, no shame, no fear, no understanding of the reality. Delusional thoughts, clouded judgements, echoing prideful arrogance, such gleeful ignorance. Offended by sayings, bad words and letters, the language of the wise pushes back with sneer, sheer violent tendencies. Cutting the air, glares and stares, holding the blade, ready to shred those who oppose hysterical ramblings, of chaotic fever justifies childish reactions. Keeping blocked from outside sources, always afraid the bubble will pop, crushing perspectives, the tiny world where they reside in. As soon as the rush of realization comes forth, bursting the cracked dam, flowing through them, smashing their bodies towards the edge, they fall to the bottom, far too late to save themselves. The shrieking sounds, ringing loudly, pierces the soul, eternal suffering, screaming abyss.
This poem is copyrighted and belongs to me only.
© 2018-2025 WDLady
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The storms begin the moment we enter this world. Tossing, turning, chasing us. It is in making good choices. Positive energy is given.
We will always have those who sit in the peanut gallery criticizing, but I have learned that their poor souls have nothing else to give, & reject those gifts. Yet, there’s always a promise tucked into righteous choices. And, that might take time to come to fruition, but I assure you, it’s worth the wait. 🎀 🤝 ♥️
Great work ✍️ W. D. Lady!
Thank you! That was beautiful