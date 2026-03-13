They Wouldn't Leave Me Alone

*Note - If you’re wondering what that growling sound in my video is, that’s not my stomach… that’s the Lawn Mower outside.

I tried to mute the sound, because it was way too loud. Sorry about that. lol xD! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

This message is for everyone, but I couldn't have gotten this far if it wasn't for you Haters.

You made me so determined to prove you wrong. To show you that I am the better person, regardless of what happens next.

I hate Liars. 🤥 I hate the Gaslighting and the Bullshit. You couldn't prove me wrong and I exposed all your lies.

Thank you, Haters. For giving me the strength and motivation every day. 💪😁