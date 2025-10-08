Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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The Worst Game To Play On Your Phone.

MY FINAL REVIEW OF LOVE & DEEPSPACE...
W.D. Lady's avatar
W.D. Lady

This is my final review for Love & Deepspace. I may do some reaction videos to some of the cutscenes; however, I will not be wasting my time anymore playing it. I find this game boring and repetitive to play. The story and the characters aren’t that interesting.

Just a very boring game in general. I don’t know why there’s so much hype around it, but from what I’m hearing there’s people out there that can’t stand this game either… some hate it even more than I do.

Hope you guys enjoy and have a great day!

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