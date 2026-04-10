Note - This is a free-style writing. Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get in the habit of writing again.

In addition, none of these events are factually correct. This is just a fictional story that somewhat deals with a war overseas. None of these characters are real and none of these events are real either. I’ve had to change the names of locations, so this is an entirely fake world. I’ll be making it up as it goes. :)

I heard the faint sound of birds chirping outside my open window. My vision slowly came to focus and I saw white curtains swaying gently in the wind while my slivery fan was running at the side of my bed... I was laying on my back on my soft mattress, glancing up at the grayish ceiling.

I was stuck in a rut—couldn’t find my muse that day. Didn’t feel like playing the keys either. I was kind of bored being in my room for hours on end.

The sky was bright blue and the white clouds were hovering over the town, like a sleeping calm giant. It was peaceful and serene in the capital of Western Banemark. That feeling of calmness as I slowly walked towards the windowsill. It was another gorgeous day.

No war. No bombs. No chaos. Just the sounds of people talking, laughing, and walking to and fro from work to home.

The office building next to my apartment complex was still intact and the glass windows reflected with such light, like a see-through crystal. I smiled and watched people go about their daily routines. The cool breeze ruffled my hair as I observed another normal day of cars and regular citizens very busy with their own lives, in the streets down below.

I glanced over to my bedroom door that was slightly ajar. I had to come up with a musical number soon.

“No time to rest. Just work, work, work.” I thought, turning my back to the window and to the world.

I peeked inside my other room and stared at my black piano in frustration. I walked over to it seeing the musical sheets on the nightstand, and then grabbed them. Touching the paper with my fingertips, I realized that I hadn’t written any notes this morning.

I carried the blank music sheets in hand and placed them on the stand above me and the piano. I sat down, closed my eyes, and then let the music flow within me, touching the keys with such rhythm and passion. The music was soft and harmonic. The musical notes filled the room and I had never felt such a peace before in all my life.

It was a melody of such happiness and joy. A feeling of peace. Oh, how I wished this moment would last forever. My hands moved with such precision and speed. But I didn’t know what I should call this piece. I would have to name it someday.

As tears flowed down my face, I didn’t know why I was crying exactly. But something inside my heart—a sharp, dull pain told me I was missing a vital key somewhere.

I had to stop myself for a moment, clutching my heart in my chest, and collect my thoughts. I was having another anxiety attack. Breathing deeply, I calmed myself down after a few moments of silence. But as soon as I lifted my head and looked across my room, I saw my father standing by the front door with a beaming smile on his face.