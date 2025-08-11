Note - This is a free-style writing. Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get in the habit of writing again.

In addition, none of these events are factually correct. This is just a fictional story that somewhat deals with a war overseas. None of these characters are real and none of these events are real either. I’ve had to change the names of locations, so this is an entirely fake world. I’ll be making it up as it goes. :)

Once the engine came to a sputtering halt, Fadey and I stepped out of the pickup truck. We hadn’t even reached halfway to our destination and we still had a long, long way to go.

“Time to walk...” Fadey said, gesturing to Nikolai and the twins, Yuri and Vanko.

Borys stepped down from the back of the truck, groaning in pain.

“We ran out of gas, didn’t we?” he asked.

I helped him rise to his feet. “Walking back is the only way.”

“I think I’ll just stay here and wait for someone to give me a lift, “ Borys said as he limped off to the side of the road and sat down on the grass.

“Borys, you can’t stay here. What if the Red Army shows up?”

“So, what if they do? I’m not afraid of ‘em. Maybe they’ll help us out, since our own government hates us.”

I sighed out in frustration, rubbing my forehead. “We can’t leave you, Borys... That’s not right.”

“There’s no way I can walk that far,” Borys said.

Fadey grabbed my arm and yanked me forward. “We gotta keep moving, kid. We can’t stay here for very long or it’s going to be nightfall.

I hesitated to leave. “But what about Borys?”

Nikolai kept his sons close to his side, holding their hands. “Borys is a grown man, he can make his own decisions.”

“I’m not leaving him,” I said, angrily. “We have to stick together. Anything could happen to him out here. He’s alone and defenseless.”

I could tell that Fadey was getting annoyed by our conversation. “Listen kid, we don’t have a lot of time left. We need to act fast.”

I had to make a decision. “You two go on ahead. We’ll catch up later.”

“You don’t even know the way,” Fadey said, giving me this worried look.

“Just don’t stray too far ahead of us...” I whispered to him. “I have to stay for a little bit and help Borys get back up on his feet.”

“Fine, Andriy. Suit yourself.” Fadey didn’t want to argue with me anymore.

“We’ll wait up for you two for as long as we can,” Nikolai said, walking away with the twins.

I took a few steps forward, looking down at a very tired Borys. He had a left, black eye and he was still bleeding from the head and nose.

“We need to get you to a hospital,” I said, kneeling as I examined his wounds more closely.

Borys just shrugged it off. “I’ll be fine. Don’t worry about me. Go on with the others.”

But I knew deep down he wasn’t fine at all. He was in a lot of pain and was trying to hide it from me. He was going to be a man till the bitter end.

“I can’t do that,” I said, as I tore off another piece of my right sleeve.

I’ll probably have no sleeves by the end of the day... I thought, using it as a bandage.

I wrapped the cloth around his forehead as tight as I could. “Come on, let’s go.”

Standing upright, I lifted my hand toward him. “Don’t you want to see your wife and son in Roland?”

Borys turned away and lowered his head. “I’m never gonna see ‘em again, Andriy. We both know that…”

“Don’t say that. You can’t give up. Not yet.”

“I’m too old... I’m too tired.”

“Stop making excuses! You can’t give up––“ I stopped myself as my emotions got too heated. Both my hands were tight fists and part of my hair was shielding my eyes.

“You wanna know somethin’...” Borys asked.

“What?” I asked, looking away.

“If it wasn’t for you Andriy, I’d be dead right now. At least my wife won’t have to witness that... it would crush her, you see.”

Borys looked up at me and slowly lifted himself off the ground.

“Let’s go... the others are waiting for us,” he said, limping slightly.

His left leg was injured and I wasn’t sure if he would be able to continue, walking like this for very long. It could be another twenty miles or more before we reached the next town, where Fadey’s house was.

I gently grabbed his left arm and placed it over my shoulder, trying to ease his weight onto mine.

“Let me know if you need to rest, okay Borys,” I said, keeping in pace with him.

Borys could only take a few steps and then he’d have to sit down and rest again. I couldn’t see Fadey, Nikolai, or the twins anymore. They weren’t walking fast, but they were out of our sight completely. The weather was a bit colder, but I kept my composure and though I didn’t have a jacket, I was sweating bullets. I might’ve had a bit of a fever that day, because I didn’t feel the sting of the cold air hitting against my skin.

At this rate, Borys and I wouldn’t get anywhere... and I was beginning to wonder if we could even hitchhike at night. It might be too dangerous, because with low visibility we didn’t know how far or how close the Red Army was to our location.

I sat down beside Borys and sighed out, wondering what we could actually do from here on in.

“Andriy,” Borys said. “Help me up, please.”

I looked over to him. “All right.”

I supported his weight by holding onto his arm, but he was much heavier than I realized. Borys probably weighed two-hundred pounds while I was a mere hundred and twenty pounds. He looked like he used to be in the army. Maybe he was a former Veteran from the Banemark army? I’m sure at one point in his life, Borys was a strong, strapping young man in his prime. However, in his sixties now, his stomach was bulging out a little and he wasn’t as physically fit as he was thirty years ago.

Borys cringed as he forced himself to walk and I was feeling overwhelmed, trying to keep him balanced and steady on his feet.

He was able to get a couple more steps in, almost half a mile, and then he just gave up. Borys had to immediately sit down. He was huffing and puffing. I was exhausted from having to lift him up and I nearly collapsed to my feet.

“I’m too fat,” Borys said, frankly.

“You’re not fat, Borys,” I said, panting out. “Okay, okay maybe just a little… But just keep trying. We can do this...”

“We won’t get there in time. Look, it’s almost nightfall.”

Before we even realized the time, evening was upon us and we hadn’t even reached one mile. I leaned a little over, trying to keep my knees steady.

“I’ll just wait here,” Borys whispered, shooing me away.

I wasn’t going anywhere. “No. I’m not leaving you to die, Borys. You need medical supplies. Maybe we can find a store or something...”

Borys shook his head. “It’s no use.”

“Just stay here, okay. Don’t move. I’ll be back.”

“Where you going?

“I’m going to run for a little and see if I can find a place where you can get some help. The others aren’t too far––I mean, how far could they have gone? I can do it, but you must stay here.”

“Don’t bother doing that for me. You’ll hurt yourself, Andriy.”

“Don’t worry about me, worry about yourself and the Red Army. If you see or hear anything suspicious, try hiding over there.”

I pointed to the forest before us. “Hide in the forest. In a bush or behind a tree. Just don’t stay out here in the open, like a sitting target.”

“All right then. I’ll wait for you, Andriy.”

In that moment, I took a deep exhale and then jogged for it. If I could run and catch up to the others, we might be able to think of something together and help Borys with his injuries. As the clock was ticking, I had to stop and take a break for a minute. Panting and wheezing out, my muscles were so sore I thought they might explode right out of my skin. By the time I looked up, it was already pitched-black. I knew my chances of finding the others in this type of darkness was extremely risky.

Would I bump into the Red Army on this deserted road, in the middle of the night? What would happen to me after that point? Would they shoot me on sight? Or arrest me right then and there, putting me in prison… only to slowly torture me to death for any little piece of information? For some crime or charge that I didn’t even commit. I didn’t know exactly what they’d do once they found me out.

When and if that time comes, I’ll think of something... I thought, having no idea what plan A, B, and C would be like.

But I had to keep looking and hope that maybe I’d accidentally stumble upon Fadey, Nikolai, and the twins at a campsite somewhere.

Copyrighted © 2022

Table of Contents

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and The Yaoi Place.

Visit The Yaoi Place

Leave a comment