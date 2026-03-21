Note - This is a free-style writing. Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get in the habit of writing again.

In addition, none of these events are factually correct. This is just a fictional story that somewhat deals with a war overseas. None of these characters are real and none of these events are real either. I’ve had to change the names of locations, so this is an entirely fake world. I’ll be making it up as it goes. :)

I kept on jogging, hoping that I’d find a sign of Fadey, Nikolai, maybe one of the twins, Yuri or Vanko, standing by the side of the road as a lookout. But there was not much that I could see in the dark.

Where did they go? I thought, seeing how it was getting pitch-black and my eyesight was hazy.

A thick fog started to roll out and I began to yell out their names, but there was nobody around me for miles. There were sounds coming from the forest, mostly crickets. Nothing seemed unusual at first glance. There was a slight rustling of the tree branches from the wind gusts.

Eventually, after running for so long, I tired out and had to take a breather. My stomach growled so loud that I cringed right after hearing it. Surrounded by fog and darkness was an unpleasant feeling—I felt isolated and lonely.

The creepiness of the area was making me lose my mind, since I heard no cars, saw no other lights, no voices, and no other signs of life. It felt as if I was losing everything, my world, my sanity. The pure sound of silence and the echoing of the howling wind kept me on the edge of my feet. My body was getting very hot all of a sudden—I felt suddenly ill and feverish.

“I should’ve had some of those snacks when I had the chance,” I whispered, hugging my stomach in soreness.

I regretted not eating earlier, seeing as I had no energy left to continue running nor walking that night. My feet stopped in the middle of the road. Endless blackness for miles and miles—to nothingness. There were no streetlights and no lampposts in this part of town. I tried to gain my composure and stay calm, but I was starting to panic wildly. My mind was racing with all these thoughts as I started to feel completely hopeless.

Think, just think... I thought. Where else would they have gone to?