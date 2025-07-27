Don’t Sleep Journal

Don’t Sleep Journal

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Charles Kay
Jul 27, 2025

Not sure if you are posting previous writings or posting as you go. Either way, I think you are getting smoother in relating the emotion of the characters. In my humble opinion, you’re doing great! Again, thanks for inviting me on this journey!🤓🙏

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