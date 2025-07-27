Note - This is a free-style writing. Grammar and spelling may not be up to par, since I’m trying to get in the habit of writing again.

In addition, none of these events are factually correct. This is just a fictional story that somewhat deals with a war overseas. None of these characters are real and none of these events are real either. I’ve had to change the names of locations, so this is an entirely fake world. I’ll be making it up as it goes. :)

Our corrupt government abandoned us all––its own citizens. Why? For what reason? Was something else going on that we didn’t know about? Fadey and I went back to the truck, along with the father of the two young boys, who were twins. We had picked them up earlier that day, including an elderly man and his wife. I saw the tears and heartbreak in the boys’ eyes, not being able to go through the Border with their mother.

They were begging the Banemark officials, but their pleas were all ignored. The government didn’t give a rat’s ass about our families; there was no humanity left in the soldiers’ eyes…no morality or even dignity. I had seen the guards breaking up the elderly couple as they held hands together; they pushed that poor man to the ground while his wife watched on in horror.

She cried out so loudly that Fadey and I had to sprint over to stop them from killing her husband. We pulled him out as they were beating him down––the guards thought it was fun to beat a defenseless old man to a bloody pulp. All for the kicks of it.

Our own government didn’t give a shit about any of us. They were deliberately ripping families apart for some bizarre reason that if you were a male it didn’t matter how young or old you were––you had to fight their fucking war. Just one thing though... you had no armor, no training whatsoever, no guns, and no means to defend yourself.

So the Kingdom of Western Banemark, our government, basically wanted all the men to fight tanks, airplanes, helicopters, and machine guns from the Red Army with the mere clothes on our back and with our bare hands. The insanity and stupidity of it all made me seriously wonder if my own government played a role in my father’s death.

Why do they want a war with the Democratic Republic of Neue Sablic? Did they want to start World War III? Why the hell would anyone sign up for Banemark’s military after all this shit?

I was so disgusted with my government––so angry and filled with rage that I wanted to swear my allegiance to the Red Army. What other choice did I really have? Why would anyone fight for the Kingdom of Western Banemark now? Our own country had forsaken us. What had happened to our proud and peaceful nation?

Once inside the pickup truck, Fadey and I didn’t speak to one another for several hours. Fadey kept the radio off and he drove back the way we came, but there was such anger and sadness now. What could we say to each other? We were completely speechless after seeing the atrocities at the Border. I heard sniffling in the back of the truck; the twins were both crying, but their father told them to stay quiet and to be strong.

Be strong... I thought. How could anyone say that? To a child nonetheless? Be strong for what? Be strong in the face of uncertainty and death?

I took a deep exhale, seething with such hate for the Banemark soldiers. I swore to myself that day if I saw a Banemark soldier laying on the ground and bleeding to death, I’d never lift a finger to save him. I’d just walk away as they have left us to die here today.

Fadey sensed I was upset and tried to lighten the mood a little. “I have some snacks. You want some... you must be hungry.”

“I’m not hungry, thank you.”

“Maybe give it to the boys back there...” he whispered, pointing to his glove compartment, where he kept small bags of chips and cookies.

I opened it and took out all the snacks. Fadey slid open the back window and I handed the father and the elderly man the bags to look through.

“Thank you so much for your help today,” the father of the twins said.

Beneath his friendly smile, I could see in his reddish eyes that he was extremely hurt by what he had witnessed. His soul was nearing a breaking point, knowing very well he couldn’t protect his boys from the dangers outside.

“Don’t thank me. Thank Fadey,” I said, still too angry to really talk to anyone.

“My name is Nikolai Stolyarchuk and these are my sons, Yuri and Vanko,” he said, sniffling.

The elderly man introduced himself as well, even though he was bleeding from the head, “Name’s Borys Zolochivskiy. I was tryin’ to go to Roland to see my eldest son and his two grandkids.”

I ripped part of my sleeve and gave Borys a piece to place over his injured forehead. He used it for his nose, which was also bleeding.

“This is Fadey and I’m Andriy,” I said, realizing now that I wasn’t alone in any of this.

Borys nodded as a response. “You have family here or were you tryin’ to reach ‘em?” he asked.

I chose my words very carefully. “My family is in Roland… but we’re estranged, so we don’t keep in contact much. I just wanted to leave Banemark to see them one last time.”

“You’re a good boy, Andriy. Thank you.”

Nikolai hugged his twins lightly. “What do you boys say whenever someone hands you something?”

The twins smiled at me and said, “Thank you.”

I smiled back at them, warmly. “You’re welcome.”

As soon as I looked over to Fadey, he had some tears streaking down his face. He wiped them away quickly, trying to remain calm in front of everyone.

Once the twins were distracted with the chips and cookies, I took a couple of deep breaths. As if I had been holding it in for so long... I could finally enjoy the fresh air again, despite our depressing predicament.

“Thank you, Fadey...” I said, looking over at him.

“For what?” he asked. “I didn’t do anything.”

“For the snacks.”

“Oh, that?”

“I keep them for whenever my grandkids come to visit me...”

I lowered my head and nodded in reply.

We heard the twins in the back, eating and talking quietly amongst themselves. I didn’t have the courage to ask Fadey exactly what had happened to his grandchildren, but I had a feeling it wasn’t good. I kept my mouth shut as Fadey drove up to the nearest gas station and parked at the side of the pump. When he stepped out of the vehicle, he placed both his hands on his hip and sighed deeply. I got out of the truck immediately and walked on over to his side.

“What’s wrong, Fadey?” I asked him.

He stepped aside and I noticed the “NO GAS” sign on the pump. We looked at the other six pumps around us and they all had the same note on them.

“Now, we have no gas. The bastards left us with nothing. Goddamn them all to Hell,” Fadey whispered, but he couldn’t control his emotions.

I gently placed a hand on his shoulder. “We need to go somewhere else then.”

“Where to, kid? All the other gas stations are probably closed too. Even if we are lucky, there will be extremely long lines... and in times like these, someone will get desperate. People will kill you for anything: for gas, for food, and for water. Don’t you know that?”

He turned around to face me and I pointed to his truck. “Then, just take us to your place… or show us the way.”

He glanced at the road ahead of us. “Okay, okay. It’s about twenty miles down...” He was trying to think. “I might have less than half in the tank left––”

“And then, we’ll walk the rest of the way.” I filled in the blanks for him. “Stay calm, don’t panic.”

“You guys alright over there?” Borys asked, standing up from the back of the truck. He was still a bit dizzy from his ordeal.

Nikolai grabbed Borys’ arm suddenly, telling him that he needed to sit down and rest. “Easy now, old man. Don’t get up too fast.”

“Right, right.” Fadey nodded, looking directly at them. “We might be able to make it back home.”

I closed my eyes briefly and sighed. “It’s worth a shot. Let’s go.”

We rushed back into the pickup truck and Fadey drove as much as he could, until we were completely out of gas...

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