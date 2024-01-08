Written December 25, 2018.

All right, the Walking Dead first aired October 31st, 2010.

Based off the comic book of the same name (which was published October 2003); it has 186 issues. That’s 31 volumes in total and was written by Robert Kirkman. Tony Moore, Kirkman’s close friend, did the artwork for the earlier issues; however, after the success of the TV Show… he and Robert had a falling out.

I hated Kirkman after he said that fans of the show were complete idiots and would watch anything.

Of course, it was all about the money and the royalties. Who gets what?

Moore stated he hadn’t received any payments for his work, claiming he did most of it for free, since he and Kirkman were such good friends. This is why kids, it’s always good to have a contract of terms, especially a Work-For-Hire. Maybe Moore put too much trust and faith in Kirkman, thinking that in the end it would all work out.

As the creator of the comics, Kirkman had all the royalties from merchandise, games, spin-offs, movies, and so on. Robert even sued Moore, but eventually they reached a settlement for some undisclosed amount.

Right off the bat, the first episode had me hooked.

It is rumored that Robert Kirkman took the original idea, especially in the beginning, where Rick wakes up from a coma, in a hospital bed.

Watch 28 Days Later and tell me I'm wrong. I dare ya!

It’s exactly the same as 28 Days Later (2002).

Robert Kirkman’s first issue of the Walking Dead was published 2003 and he disputes the claims of plagiarism, saying that it was his idea first. Whether or not you believe the rumors, Kirkman started a billion dollar industry with just zombies.

After the commercial success of the Walking Dead Comics and TV Show, Hollywood came out with a flood of movies:

Dawn of the Dead (2004),

Love this movie and it had potential. Wish they had a sequel with the original cast.

Shaun of the Dead (2004),

Very funny movie that is a parody of all zombie flicks.

Land of the Dead (2005),

It was... different and not in a good way either.

28 Weeks Later (2007),

Sequel to 28 Days Later. It didn't make a lick of sense from beginning to end and no characters to root for.

I Am Legend (2007),

Will Smith's acting was all over the place. The dog was a better actor and when she dies, this flick nose dives badly. The zombies were more like vampires...

Quarantine (2008),

Another found footage flick with zombies. Don't waste your time on this one.

Zombieland (2009),

Love this movie and the characters. Makes fun of zombie tropes and cliches.

Warm Bodies (2013),

It's a better love story than Twilight. I kid you not.

World War Z (2013),

A successful blockbuster movie that had potential, but it was wasted. Brad Pitt said he didn't want to be in a zombie flick and it was the highest grossing movie of that year, I believe.

Z Nation (2014),

Sci-Fi Channel pulled the plug on this one. It reminded people of the Walking Dead and WWZ too much.

Train to Busan (2016), and much more.

This had some great characters and story. One of my favorite films.

Don’t forget we had many zombie movies before, such as Resident Evil (2002) and it’s crappy sequels (2004-2012), Return of the Living Dead (1985), Day of the Dead (1985), and some other black-and-white films too.

I think what made the Walking Dead so special and different is it was a TV Show, NOT a movie. A movie you can only do so much with; you have a limited time to film/shoot, can’t flesh out the characters as much, and then you have to manage that budget and effects.

The TV show focused more on the characters and that’s why this show got me hooked. I loved the characters at first... and then AMC had to go and ruin it.

The director of Season 1 was Frank Darabont.

He is actually a zombie fanatic and had always been interested about adapting comics for television.

He did many horror screenplays, like A Nightmare on Elm Street and the Fly II.

Not to mention, he adapted Stephen King’s novels into film: The Mist, The Green Mile, and The Shawshank Redemption. He was later fired after the end of season one, because AMC producers felt Darabont wasn’t good enough for TV. The executives stated Darabont couldn’t handle the hectic scheduling and wanted twice as many episodes for 20% less of the cost.

Basically, AMC executives were too greedy, seeing a potential money-cash grabbing scheme and wanted someone who would follow their orders. They didn’t care about the creative vision Darabont had for the show and they certainly didn’t like his ideas of progressing the main character arcs into a final season.

Nope, AMC wanted to drag the series as long as they could and have it run for another 20-30 years, beating that dead horse with a barbed baseball bat named Lucille.

Darabont hit AMC with a lawsuit of his own, claiming $280 million in unpaid profits. It’s kind of ironic and sad because it was Frank Darabont, who had asked many of the original cast members to join him on the show. They knew Darabont well since they had worked with him in previous films and some of the actors were even his friends off camera.

I stopped watching the Walking Dead when things got really bad. At the beginning of Season 5 is where I think the series should’ve ended, when Rick and the others find Alexandria and hear the laughing of children.

To me, that’s where the Walking Dead ends.

When Rick takes the baby and the gates open for them. That's it. People would've been talking about the show for decades and for all the right reasons.

After this point, I continued watching despite what I felt. The last straw for me was the end of Season 6 with that bullshit ending. You know, the one where Negan is getting ready to kill someone and he hits the cameraman instead, gushing out blood.

Yeah Negan, it's the cameraman's fault you sucked so badly. He didn't get any of your good angles.

That cameraman… he had a wife and six children.

Many people, including myself, walked out on the show, because we saw through AMC’s devious tricks. For me, it began when Glenn died the first time between Season 4 or 5. Only to have Glenn come back alive after hiding underneath a dumpster during a horde of over a hundred zombies.

I was glad Glenn was back, but my joy was short lived.

I figured it out before Season 4 that AMC had no intentions of explaining the zombie outbreak nor completing this series whatsoever. Every week they’d leave a cliffhanger and by the end of a season, AMC would go on a hiatus for another three to four months. Cliffhanger after cliffhanger, the Walking Dead was frustrating to watch. I hated how AMC was proudly boasting about their love of characters, only to kill them quickly afterwards.

Villains that were supposed to be badass ended up to be bawling, shriveling babies later on. Not because Rick kicked their asses, but because they were complete idiots.

If you don’t believe me, look at what they did to the Governor.

In the comics, he raped Michonne and Michonne gets revenge by torturing him slowly.

AMC was too afraid to show rape and graphic violence in fear of what viewers might think. The hypocrisy of showing characters die in horrific and gruesome ways is all right though. Family TV!

But due to strict TV censorship, the Governor almost but sort of… doesn’t rape anyone and later kinda kills one of the dumbest female characters in history, Andrea...

Returning characters that were once strong in Season 1, AMC makes them into weaklings again. Then, they’re back to being strong again, only to have them weak once more. This was quite annoying, the going back and forth. Even contradicting themselves. My anger boiled over after what they did to Morgan.

My God, he was better off crazy. He goes from being a sane man with a loving son to crazy psychopath to religious nonviolent monk… to just a self-righteous prick who has no purpose and serves no plot, since he doesn’t even kill evil people nor zombies. Then, he goes back to killing zombies but not cannibals who can think for themselves… WTF?!

Once it was announced that the Walking Dead would have Muslims, then that’s when I realized I was so happy not to be watching this show anymore.

Why are we now catering to Muslims when there is not a single Muslim in any of the comics?

Why do we need a fat, black Muslim in a hijab? Can someone please explain this to me?

I don't care that she's fat. She could be skinny or white and I'd still have a problem with this. It's pandering to Muslims who play no significant role in the entire series.

This is why the Walking Dead and Fear: The Walking Dead are dropping so much in ratings. This right here is why Political Correctness needs to burn in hell, folks. It ruined what we thought would be a great show/series and makes everything so much worse. How dumb can this show get?

Can we just watch a zombie show without Muslims?

Apparently not, because this is the new norm. The SJW Cancer I was talking about in my previous post about The Fall of Hollywood. You can read it for yourself, Part 1 and Part 2.

Fear: The Walking Dead show was supposed to reveal the life before the zombie outbreak, but it ended up being such a dull and slow paced soap-opera pile of garbage I can’t recommend anyone to see this show. None of the characters were remotely likable nor relatable.

The brother is a drug addict and the sister is an idiot and a bitch. What more could you NOT love about them?

The characters’ actions and choices didn’t make any sense whatsoever and this was supposed to tie in with the Walking Dead.

I watched like three episodes of Fear and that was enough for me.

It was boring as hell and more of the same shit over and over again. I was hoping the show would be more like the Walking Dead games, which have been interesting thus far… but sadly the games are also losing steam in an oversaturated market.

Please stop beating the dead horse... we're sick of it.

And so, that ends my discussion.

Don’t forget to visit my main website The Nightmare Never Ends and Movie & TV Reviews.

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