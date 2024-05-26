After finishing everything on my To-Do-List and getting my glasses fixed, I can now spend the rest of my days taking it easy and writing. My holiday is almost over. In two more days I return to work. The thunderstorms have stopped for the moment and I'm trying to stay cool in the extreme heat by staying indoors. I have a lot of topics I want to discuss; about movies, to TV reviews, books, games, and so on.

Me thinking about multiple topics…

My eyes are feeling much better and at least I'm taking a break from social media and my cellphone... away from electronics just to rest my eyes. Even though its breezy today, it’s just way too hot to do much work outside. The weather here is beautiful, but as soon as you open the door that heat wave hits you right in the face. Once I start working again, I’ll have to figure out a schedule for a daily writing routine––probably during my lunch breaks or maybe once my shift fully ends.

Don't know what else I'll do next month. Got another eye doctor appointment in June and I’ve started exercising. For the week, I’ve been exercising for 30 minutes to an hour. I’m also careful about what I eat now or about overeating. I’ve cut gluten out of my diet completely for two months now and started eating more salads. Only gluten-free products, including soy-free, shellfish-free, and nut-free, etc. Some days I don't want to push myself too hard, but I’ve been keeping light snacks around me, so I don’t feel so hungry all the time.

There are days when I have a lot on my mind and I just write for hours on end, but sometimes I’m so exhausted that I don’t want to do any writing whatsoever. Supernote representatives/agents were able to fix the syncing issues for OneDrive for my A5X, but Nomad is still having problems with it. Hopefully, with a new update coming soon I’ll be able to see my files once they transfer over. Thank goodness.

Anyway, today I'm not going to do much. Right now I'm enjoying the fresh air. I hate staying in my room for long periods of time. Being cooped up all the day and night is not healthy for me. During the holiday, I've been watching some very funny tv shows. Mostly Japanese media. I also love Korean films/shows as well, but it depends on how long the episodes are and how many are in a season(s). Historical/mythology drama Chinese shows are not bad either, despite the fact that they have very longer lengths and so many characters to keep a track of.

I love a good story, but do we need 500 characters…?

One show I'm still trying to finish is Untamed Heart, which is 50 episodes, based off a novel and manga. I'm on episode 35 right now. So only 16 left, I think? I have a list of shows that I need to do a review on, including novels and manga too. So many shows/movies, so little time.

Favorite TV shows/Movies:

Utsukushi Fare → My Beautiful Man or Oh, My Beautiful Man! To be Loved In House Night Flight Semantic Error Home Sweet (2 Seasons) Alice In Borderland Cherry Magic Love Tractor Love Dinning Minato Coin Laundromat T and A Better Days Untamed Heart (both a manga & written novel) Heaven Official’s Blessing (both a manga & written novel)

I still have yet to rewrite my review of Color Out of Space (2019), which is based on a short story written by H. P. Lovecraft. Directed by Richard Stanley. Unfortunately, I didn’t like this movie and going back to it now has been a slog for me. Maybe I'll get the will power to finish it someday, but that's not today. My time is precious and I only have a certain amount of years left.

Life is short and I truly believe my lifespan has been cut in half due to the Godawful shows I've watched recently. I'd rather spend my time watching good shows/movies and trying to learn about how good writing and well-developed characters make a show relatable and watchable.

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