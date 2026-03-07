*This is a free-style writing for the heck of it. There may be some spelling and grammatical errors. Please, keep that in mind. This genre will be under fantasy and adventure.*

A LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS

OTHER CHAPTERS:

Chapter 2 - The Darkened Heart

Chapter 3 - The Day Of Great Sorrow

Chapter 4 - Corrupted And Diseased Soul

Titan and The Golden Armor

The Tale of The Great King’s Stallion

CHAPTER 1

The Darkness of Rot spread across the land and had reached the forest in the Aurona Mountains. The twisted trees were bare of all leaves and fruit. The dark, purplish unicorn glanced upward at the tallest tree in the region, which was once vibrant with floral. Now, the largest tree was dead.

The unicorn looked thin and weak; her ribs were showing through her ribcage. Her purplish mane was covered in dust, earth, and was wildly unkept. Her eyes were a bright magenta color, but some days it was a deep violet hue. The unicorn sighed and stared at the ground. There was no grass and no greenery anywhere.

She noticed the cracks in the ground forming everywhere, indicating that there was no signs of water. It hadn’t rained in years. The unicorn recalled the Great Drought. Her mouth was dry as she remembered how the lakes and rivers all dried up, one by one. She was hungry and thirsty, desperate to find food and water.

But now, the sun was blocked by the Darkness of Rot and life had cease to exist... except for her. This used to be her home, a sanctuary for her kind. However, that was thousands of years ago. Nothing remained. No birds, no crickets, no frogs, no insects, and no flowers. No other animals were there, just her.

The unicorn had no other choice left, but to leave the safety of her home. One of her dark hooves stomped the ground. Dust, dirt, and ash lightly rose from the dead earth.

Her black horn glowed vividly in the dark, lifeless forest as she stepped away from the place of her childhood. If she stayed another day, she would starve to death or die of thirst. Either one was dreadful, so she picked up the pace. Her decision to leave was based on pure survival instinct. Her walk increased and she began to run faster and faster.

The dry, hot wind flowed through her mane and tail. Her purplish coat glinted even under the moonlight, which was the only source of light remaining in this world. Her feet soon came to a halt before reaching a nearby cliff.

The unicorn realized that she had to find a way around these jagged rocks and somehow get to lower elevation. Her sad eyes expressed some kind of grief as she was hesitant to move. Her big eyes turned black as she viewed the landscape below, reminiscing of the years of her youth when she was an energetic foal, playing by her mother’s side.

But it was her father’s deep voice that echoed loudly in her ears.

“RUN AS FAST AS YOU CAN, PETRONELLA. NEVER COME BACK.”

Her father had told her to never return to the place where it all started, where the Darkness of Rot began to take root. It wasn’t just the Darkness that terrified her… she knew that she’d be hunted down and killed in a brutal method, simply for her horn. Her only means of self-defense was her horn. A source of light to ward off the Darkness. It wasn’t the humans she feared the most--it was something far more dangerous and sinister in nature.

It was something that appeared human, and yet was inhuman in various ways. A being of great nobility, an entity of unstable anger and magical energy that had thrusted the entire world into chaos, turning everything upside down and covering it in a blackness… besides, the moon.

The unicorn imagined what a few more years would be like if the moonlight would soon disappear too, and that all life on earth would remain in eternal darkness forever.

She huffed to herself and decided to take a path leading downward, through large towering rocks and formations. The rocks suddenly shook around her and she backed away in fear, not knowing exactly why they were moving.

It was silent once again. She sensed no danger and finally got the courage to continue her journey. She was cautious where she stepped or she might’ve lost her footing. But something about the rocks ahead of her seemed unusual.

They would swiftly move out of the way as if by force. There was an invisible field of magic in the air and the unicorn felt it. As she looked down at a small rock to examine it more closely, it trembled in her presence. The unicorn lifted her front, right hoof and touched the rock gently. She blinked at it.

“Hello?” she whispered to the rock, thinking it was alive.

The rock stopped moving and the unicorn thought she was seeing things. Was her eyes playing tricks on her or was it just a hallucination?

“Why am I talking to a rock? Rocks don’t speak.” The unicorn said as she trotted off, keeping her head lowered while she tried to find a safe path.

As soon as her back was turned, a pair of eyes emerged and the rock smiled a toothy grin. It watched from a distance as the unicorn carefully walked down the slope while her horn shined on brightly in the Darkness of Rot.

CHARACTERS:

Alexander.

His kind will always have a golden horn, blond whitish mane, and tail. Highly intelligent. Wind based element. Very fast and agile, including healing abilities. More friendly in nature. Not aggressive and they only fight when they have no other choice.

His species can live for more than five hundred years, if their horns are not removed.

Made by Dream Lab.

Alexander

Petronella.

Her kind will always be larger in size, have darker coats, black horns, purplish mane, and tail. Earth based element. They are stronger and more powerful. Some of them can be fast, but they aren’t very agile. However, they lack healing abilities and can become injured in a fight or battle and die. More aggressive in nature.

They can live for more than five hundred years, if they are not seriously injured, sick, or their horn is not removed.

Petronella’s name actually means “Little Rock.” She does have a Royal Family Tree and her kind may come in different colors, but only the full purplish coats are considered the rarer breeds of the species. Only one is born every five hundred to a thousand years.

Made by Dream Lab.

Petronella

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